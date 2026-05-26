Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

A busy week with a number of senior appointments being made as fresh leaders and financial specialists join various firms keen to increase growth.

OVHcloud The cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist has outline organisational changes to take the business forward into its next phase of growth. Bruno Ronsse has been appointed as chief revenue officer corporate, with a dedicated team in six European countries to strengthen its support for key accounts, defence organisations and its ecosystem of partners. Those local OVHcloud leaders include Sylvie Houlière Mayca in France Belux and MEA; Emma Dennard in the UK, Netherlands and Nordics, while also currently supporting Canada; Helen Wohlfarth-Kuhn covering Germany and Poland; Marco Giletta handles Italy; and John Gazal is in Spain.

Zoom The collaboration specialist has appointed Emma Westland as its head of channel UK&I, promoting her after a spell at the business, since November 20204, as strategic partner director UK&I at Zoom. Her move into the driving seat comes at a time when the vendor is looking to increase investments in its partner-first approach and continue to evolve its channel programmes.

Skillsoft The skills management platform has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Ron Kisling as CFO, with a brief to support the business in its next phase of growth. He comes with more than four decades of financial experience and will be able to provide insights and leadership. He will replace John Frederick, who is retiring. “Ron has built a strong track record of enhancing financial discipline and driving operational rigor, and we’re confident he’s the right leader for where we’re headed,” said Ron Hovsepian, CEO of Skillsoft. “Over the past several quarters, we have repositioned the business, and Ron has proven skillsets to build on that progress and help lead our next phase. We remain focused on simplifying our operating model and accelerating growth.”

Beyond Now The ecosystem orchestration and digital platform player has welcomed Cormac O’Neill as its chief financial officer. He comes with a decent amount of experience, gained at the likes of Screendragon, Teamwork.com and Apple. “Cormac joins Beyond Now at an important stage in our business evolution. As we continue to scale globally, maintaining operational clarity and discipline becomes increasingly important. Cormac brings deep experience helping SaaS businesses grow at scale while building the financial and operational foundations needed for long-term success,” said Angus Ward, CEO of Beyond Now.

Jamf The vendor has chosen Beth Tschida as CEO. She has been serving as interim CEO since March 2026 and was previously as Jamf’s CTO. She succeeds John Strosahl, who led the company through its transition to private ownership following Francisco Partners’ acquisition, completed in January 2026. “Over the past eight years, I’ve had the privilege of working with an exceptional team to build the leading platform for managing and securing Apple at work,” said Tschida, CEO at Jamf. “Now, AI is reshaping how organisations work, and we are making AI work on Apple. We’re building autonomous management so devices manage themselves within boundaries, opening our platform so others can build AI tools directly with Jamf, and delivering the governance layer to deploy AI confidently.”

Keepit The SaaS data protection platform player has welcomed James Dwyer as chief revenue officer (CRO), with a brief that covers scaling international got-to-market execution. “James is a modern, people-first leader with a strong track record of scaling global go-to-market organisations at key inflection points,” said Morten Felsvang, CEO and co-founder of Keepit. “He understands what it takes to turn momentum into sustained performance, while building a high-accountability culture that keeps the customer at the centre. We’re excited to welcome James to Keepit as we continue our international expansion and help more organisations secure access to their SaaS data, no matter what the future holds.”