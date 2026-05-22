Channel catch-up: News in brief

A week with research, products and partnerships launched and struck as a range of channel players take steps to highlight growth opportunities.

JFrog The firm has shared the findings of its 2026 Software supply chain security state of the union report. The main takeaways are that attackers are increasingly using AI and malicious packages have hit an all-time high. “Every enterprise is adding AI to their software supply chain, which is increasing the attack surface for bad actors. Our report shows attackers are no longer just breaching traditional defences – they are actively weaponising the trusted models, registries and agentic tools driving today’s AI-powered development. The era of ‘scan and hope’ is over,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, CEO and co-founder, JFrog.

Dell Technologies The vendor has launched its PowerStore Elite line up – a range of storage, security and compute improvements – at Dell Technologies World to provide more powerful infrastructure to enable data centres to cope with the demands AI is placing on them. The vendor indicated it would appeal to UK channel partners that could pitch a message of helping customers run estates smarter, rather than adding more tools into the mix.

Onecom Group The firm has signed a strategic agreement with AllPoints Fibre Networks (APFN) to offer an expanded range of high-speed connectivity services to partners. “The agreement brings together our fast-moving and innovative businesses, creating new opportunities for APFN, Onecom and Onecom Partners to grow together,” said Aaron Brown, Onecom CEO.

Westcon-Comstor The distributor has launched its SASEvolution, a programme that should accelerate adoption of secure access service edge (SASE) across EMEA. The option brings together the distie’s managed services options with Palo Alto’s Prisma SASE solution. “Demand for SASE continues to grow rapidly, driven by cloud-first strategies, hybrid work environments and zero-trust security requirements,” said Daniel Hurel, senior vice-president of Westcon EMEA go-to-market at Westcon-Comstor. “However, adoption is often slowed by challenges including complex solution scoping, lengthy sales cycles, skills shortages and uncertainty around commercial models. SASEvolution directly addresses these issues by packaging technology and services together from the outset, enabling partners to move faster by leveraging our proven ability to help them scale with confidence and drive profitable, services-led growth.”