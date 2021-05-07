Securing the UK's emerging smart cities

Emerging technologies are changing the way we think about our cities. From ultrafast 5G and gigabit broadband to internet of things (IoT) devices and sensors, digital innovation is sparking a revolution in urban design and planning across the UK.

New “connected places” - such as those envisioned by Sunderland’s Smart City plan and Newcastle’s digital programme - are springing up using internet-connected infrastructure and devices to make communities and services more efficient, safer and environmentally friendly. They can range from entire smart cities to contained locations such as parks or ports and they are not just found in urban areas either.

To make sure the UK is at the forefront of these life-changing improvements the government is funding a number of initiatives.

In the West Midlands, we have established the UK’s first urban-wide 5G testbed which includes the country’s first smart tram transmitting real-time analytics and CCTV footage direct to a control centre for safer and smoother journeys.

In Manchester, one of our trials is using 5G sensors for AI-controlled traffic junctions which test how to prioritise different modes of transport to reduce journey times, cut pollution and protect cyclists and pedestrians.

Seizing opportunities Part of the work we are doing is making sure we understand the extent to which these technologies are being used and how they and the data they generate is managed. This will allow us to seize all the potential opportunities but also to put checks and balances in place to mitigate any potential risks. Recognising that many different groups have a stake in this - in areas as diverse as automated transport, clean energy and data storage - today (7 May 2021) I announced a new group which will work to help inform our plans. The group will be chaired by the Connected Places Catapult - the UK’s innovation accelerator for cities, transport, and places - and will include a wealth of experience and perspectives from local, industry and academic leaders. It will meet virtually every eight weeks and will provide insight on the challenges and strategic issues relating to the security of connected places and identify examples of good practice at home and abroad.