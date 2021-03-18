Tech sector is key to the success of Global Britain

The UK finds itself at a pivotal moment, awash with competing ideas for what our new global role should be and which direction we should tilt towards.

Leaving the European Union has changed our trading relationships while the pandemic has accelerated the decline of globalisation, prompting a more regional approach that makes countries less vulnerable to global disruption.

But this is no time for us to be Little Britain. We have an opportunity to consolidate old and new relationships around the world and reimagine our international role by leveraging one of our country’s biggest success stories – our tech sector.

UK tech has been maturing for years, and we have relied on it more than ever in the last 12 months to connect communities, power remote work, move lessons online and enable the healthcare sector to collaborate more deeply than ever, just to name a few examples.

UK tech attracted record investment of almost $8bn in the first three months of 2021 and, according to Tech Nation’s latest report, a new tech firm launched every 30 minutes in 2020.

The investors have got it right: tech will lead us out of the pandemic and is becoming ever more central to our lives. Underpinning this is a booming UK cyber security industry that is enabling businesses to undergo digital transformation while mitigating online threats.

And the world is noticing. The UK is already the world’s fifth-largest exporter of digital services, with our tech trade surplus increasing by 68% over the last four years. More than that, our tech sector is already acting as a stimulus for deepening our ties globally. Countries such as Oman, New Zealand, Australia, India and many more are developing their own tech ecosystems and they want to collaborate with the UK.

This desire transcends trade wars or political retreats from globalisation. These countries are more concerned with scooping up the best ideas and technologies, wherever they come from. Meanwhile, British entrepreneurs are hungry to tap into new markets to access investors, talent and buyers.