Crest secures FCDO funding to help overseas countries increase their cyber-readiness

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is funding efforts, led by IT security certification body Crest, to help overseas cyber security companies develop and mature their product ranges and services.

The pilot version of Crest’s Cyber Accelerated Maturity Programme, known as Crest Camp, will run until March 2025, and was announced to concide with the UK government’s three-day cyber security event at Wilton Park, West Sussex.

The event is geared towards encouraging international collaboration and discussion on cyber security issues so that participants can work together on measures geared towards improving the cyber-readiness of their individual countries.

Crest Camp will feed into this by offering support to cyber security service providers from Armenia, Bahrain, Georgia, Ghana, Lithuania, Kenya, Thailand, Oman and the Philippines.

The reason these particular countries have been earmarked to benefit from the initiative is because, according to Crest, there is an “identified need” to improve the capability of their respective cyber security ecosystems.

“Crest Camp embodies Crest’s mission to actively support companies in their journey toward professionalisation by providing targeted mentoring, training and guidance through the stages of the Crest Accreditation Pathway towards full membership and accreditation,” said Crest, in a statement.

“Through strategic partnerships, Crest is setting new standards for growth and sustainability within the cyber security ecosystems of participating regions.”