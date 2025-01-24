Low-code and AI challenge the reign of SaaS

For decades, the “build vs buy” debate has dominated IT strategy, forcing leaders to choose between crafting custom solutions or settling for off-the-shelf fixes. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) seemed like the answer – quick, functional and easy to deploy. But as rolling out SaaS solutions became the de facto answer to every business need (particularly during the pandemic) the cracks in that model are now becoming impossible to ignore.

Bloated tech stacks. Disconnected tools. SaaS may be solving some problems but it’s also creating new ones. However, advances in low-code, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation tools may see businesses wrestle back control, making it increasingly viable for organisations to build their own solutions while upskilling their existing teams.

Why SaaS is losing its shine For years, SaaS solutions have been the go-to for strapped IT teams lacking developer experience. Plug-and-play tools offered quick fixes to specific problems. But they’ve always come at a cost: siloed systems, rigid functionality, and the never-ending treadmill of upgrades and implementation cycles. Now, low-code platforms, spurred on by advancements in AI and automation, may see this start to change. This is thanks to a major development in AI – an algorithm’s ability to capture ‘domain knowledge’ or the expertise and understanding of specific fields such as application development. With AI, organisations can easily capture this domain knowledge – which has been historically monopolised inside SaaS solutions – and pull it directly into low-code application development platforms. And with automation, automated processes and the necessary workflow data can be pulled together to create easy-to-use, engaging applications. Take employee onboarding — a process often riddled with disconnected tools and repetitive manual steps. With low-code platforms, organisations could potentially replace multiple SaaS subscriptions with a single, custom-built app. AI helps in building the application within the low-code environment, automation simplifies the tasks, and low-code platforms make development possible without the need for specialised (and expensive) expertise. In fact, in a recent survey, Nintex found Australian organisations are increasingly prioritising upskilling their existing workforce (22%) with only 11% focusing on new hires. Among these, only 5% cited the need to hire AI talent as a priority. This is seen even more broadly, with the Australian HR Institute (AHRI) finding that 77% of organisations are focusing on upskilling their current employees in technology-related skills, rather than increasing their ranks. The reality is that low-code platforms are breaking down barriers for non-technical employees. With the right tools, even those without coding experience can create tailored solutions that save time and money, and drive increased levels of efficiency throughout their organisation.