maciek905 - stock.adobe.com
Low-code and AI challenge the reign of SaaS
Software-as-a-service applications have long been the go-to for businesses seeking quick IT fixes, but a new wave of low-code platforms powered by AI and automation is empowering organisations to ditch pre-packaged solutions and build their own custom tools
For decades, the “build vs buy” debate has dominated IT strategy, forcing leaders to choose between crafting custom solutions or settling for off-the-shelf fixes. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) seemed like the answer – quick, functional and easy to deploy. But as rolling out SaaS solutions became the de facto answer to every business need (particularly during the pandemic) the cracks in that model are now becoming impossible to ignore.
Bloated tech stacks. Disconnected tools. SaaS may be solving some problems but it’s also creating new ones. However, advances in low-code, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation tools may see businesses wrestle back control, making it increasingly viable for organisations to build their own solutions while upskilling their existing teams.
Why SaaS is losing its shine
For years, SaaS solutions have been the go-to for strapped IT teams lacking developer experience. Plug-and-play tools offered quick fixes to specific problems. But they’ve always come at a cost: siloed systems, rigid functionality, and the never-ending treadmill of upgrades and implementation cycles.
Now, low-code platforms, spurred on by advancements in AI and automation, may see this start to change. This is thanks to a major development in AI – an algorithm’s ability to capture ‘domain knowledge’ or the expertise and understanding of specific fields such as application development.
With AI, organisations can easily capture this domain knowledge – which has been historically monopolised inside SaaS solutions – and pull it directly into low-code application development platforms. And with automation, automated processes and the necessary workflow data can be pulled together to create easy-to-use, engaging applications.
Take employee onboarding — a process often riddled with disconnected tools and repetitive manual steps. With low-code platforms, organisations could potentially replace multiple SaaS subscriptions with a single, custom-built app. AI helps in building the application within the low-code environment, automation simplifies the tasks, and low-code platforms make development possible without the need for specialised (and expensive) expertise.
In fact, in a recent survey, Nintex found Australian organisations are increasingly prioritising upskilling their existing workforce (22%) with only 11% focusing on new hires. Among these, only 5% cited the need to hire AI talent as a priority. This is seen even more broadly, with the Australian HR Institute (AHRI) finding that 77% of organisations are focusing on upskilling their current employees in technology-related skills, rather than increasing their ranks.
The reality is that low-code platforms are breaking down barriers for non-technical employees. With the right tools, even those without coding experience can create tailored solutions that save time and money, and drive increased levels of efficiency throughout their organisation.
Making a build-first approach work
To make a build-first approach work, organisations first need a unified platform that brings together process discovery, workflow automation, application development, and AI under one roof. This is crucial, as to even start building tools that actually solve problems, there needs to be a way of identifying inefficiencies and streamlining all the processes involved.
By ensuring process discovery is embedded into the platform, organisations can evaluate their existing systems and pinpoint areas that need improvement – whether it’s clunky interfaces, repetitive manual tasks or slow workflows.
Workflow automation then brings order to these processes, ensuring that tasks move seamlessly between people, systems and data. Finally, strong application development capabilities allow organisations to build engaging tools that improve usability and drive outcomes. And where does AI fit? It’s the catalyst. It accelerates app design, optimises workflows, and ensures continuous improvement.
Low-code platforms, automation, and AI aren’t just tools; they’re enablers. They break down the silos that have held organisations back for years. The reality is that flexibility, scalability, and innovation simply can’t come from pre-packaged SaaS Services. The pressure to deliver smarter, faster, and leaner solutions is relentless and it is becoming increasingly clear the “buy-first” model might have worked in the past, but it’s no longer fit for purpose.
Keith Payne is vice-president for Asia-Pacific at Nintex