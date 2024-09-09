Interview: Jon Grainger, CTO, DWF

Jon Grainger, chief technology officer (CTO) at global law firm DWF, is in his seventh year as a legal IT chief, having previously worked in consulting. After gaining experience working for major service organisations, such as Capgemini, Deloitte and Accenture, Grainger was eager to put his knowledge into practice as a full-time digital leader.

“You get some great experiences in consulting,” he says. “But ultimately, you’re giving advice – you’re not the person who’s spending the weekend thinking, ‘This is a big decision.’ The legal profession has lots of technology problems to solve. What I saw at DWF was the opportunity to put my experience into practice. And what they were looking to achieve was very exciting.”

After joining the firm as interim CIO in November 2022, Grainger took up the permanent CTO role in January 2024. Having enjoyed the shift from consulting to the sharp end of IT leadership, he relished the chance to take a long-term approach to digital transformation.

“When you’re interim, you’re sort of halfway because you’re on the right side of the table, but you’re not permanent,” he says. “Once in the permanent role, you commit to the company. That investment means a lot for your team and the organisation you lead.”

Grainger says that one of the key attractions of the role was being in charge of a fully funded digital transformation. Instead of having to bootstrap creative ideas with minimal investment, DWF invests in technology-led change.

“Digital transformation is not something I’m trying to do on the side,” he says. “Our approach is nailed on.”

There’s a strong interest in the game-changing potential of digital and data at DWF. A combination of board-level support, funding and internal capability meant Grainger knew there was an opportunity to face any challenges confidently.

“I work very closely with and for our group chief operating officer,” he says. “He was a CTO and we’re both on the executive board. That understanding and investment in technology means you can move quicker. It makes a big difference to speak about technology to your boss. You can get to the right point quickly and move forward.”

Providing technology as a service Grainger completed a strategic review when he joined DWF in late 2022. Since being with the organisation, he’s enacted a new technology strategy broadly based on cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and open application programming interfaces (APIs). “The design principle is high cohesion and loose coupling,” he says. “We’re moving technology from focusing on things that maybe aren’t the best thing to be famous for, like running your datacentre or developing in-house systems, and ensuring the business is better off by providing those things as a service.” Grainger’s team has spent time selecting and procuring SaaS platforms. He recognises the potential to make mistakes during this process. His team has focused on the fine details to ensure they have a strong set of partners. This move to external provision has been accompanied by a shift to a flatter IT organisation internally. “We’ve got some great technologists,” he says. “And when I say great, I mean fantastic capabilities, a terrific attitude and some good leaders. They’ve communicated our strategic approach and generated excitement within the business about IT.” One of the team’s key achievements has been to deliver a cloud-based HR system across the business globally in eight months. As well as being an important project, Grainger says that the successful completion of the initiative proved the benefits of a fresh approach to IT. “People started believing that something different was happening,” he says. “There’s always the hard day-to-day stuff you do as an IT team. Success is about getting the right mix. It’s about delivering early victories and feeding those achievements back into the business to show that you’re moving forward. And then you get a sense of belief.”

Keeping IT staff in a flow state However, Grainger recognises that pursuing successful digital transformation is a far from straightforward process. He says companies taking advantage of SaaS products, for example, must contend with a huge amount of change from their vendor partners. To overcome some of the challenges associated with cloud-based implementations, Grainger turned to technology firm SnapLogic. The supplier’s platform automates application, data and cloud integration. Grainger says this form of low-code working doesn’t mean his IT team is passing off development work to line-of-business professionals. You still need an engineering expert to ensure the integrations work effectively. However, his talented IT professionals now spend less of their working days dealing with the fine details of coding. “We want to develop a situation where anyone can say anything from an engineering perspective” Jon Grainger, DWF “It allows our staff to stay in flow state. When they have to crack open the code and do repetitive .Net activities, that’s not something they enjoy. Now, with SnapLogic, our folks have more satisfaction in their jobs, they’re getting through the boring stuff quicker and going faster. By allowing your engineers to stay in flow, you get better quality work,” he says. “If you’re running digital transformation, it will have a daily cost. If you’ve got a group of people waiting for a service integration, and they can’t proceed, the cost isn’t implementing SnapLogic, it’s the total cost of delay to the project. With SnapLogic, you can do more complicated things at a higher volume.” Grainger also points to the benefits of using the generative artificial intelligence (AI) elements within SnapLogic. He says IT professionals can ask questions in plain English and get great responses. He gives the example of using a prompt to ask the technology about a data pipeline built in SnapLogic to receive all the documentation the team needs automatically. “It’s like a network effect – you suddenly get this whirlwind of speed that picks up,” he says. “AI is becoming ubiquitous. And that’s the part where, as a CTO, you sit down and sometimes you get smoke coming out of your ears. Not from anger, just from the sheer possibilities. AI is part of the challenge of the digital leadership role because change is occurring so quickly.”

Exploiting emerging technology Grainger also touches on the impact of AI on legal firms. Experts believe emerging technology will have a significant effect on roles and responsibilities. For now, he says the keyword for understanding that impact in legal firms is “augmentation”. Just as using SnapLogic helps boost the IT profession, Grainger suggests generative AI will allow lawyers to remain in flow. “We’re not taking generative AI as a one-dimensional business automation,” he says. “We’re adding it to our existing way of working. We aim to use the technology to do some of the heavy lifting for the lawyers.” Microsoft Copilot is available to every employee at DWF. The roll-out process starts with Teams and proceeds to Office once checks are complete. Grainger gives an example of how the technology can help transcribe meetings: “If you’re able to do that work very quickly, that’s the sort of thing that keeps you in flow.” Grainger says legal CIOs and their peers in other sectors must recognise generative AI’s impact will increase going forward. “If we use the network effect, that’s where we’re headed,” he says. “Four or five years from now, everyone in your supply chain and your clients will use generative AI. So, you must ensure you’re prepared for that shift.” He says DWF is preparing for that situation by focusing on guardrails. While there are differences between the performance of the current generation of large language models (LLMs), Grainger believes the big disparities are around enterprise guardrails. It’s these models he’s keen for his firm to explore. “I’m looking for things we can do to help,” he says. “That process is not just about encouraging people to use AI but monitoring and enforcing the right behaviours. We need to be able to detect unethical prompts and ensure that, within the fabric of any prompt, certain things cannot be done.”