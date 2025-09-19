How the UK can seize the robotics opportunity

Few fields are currently as fertile and fast moving as robotics. Across the globe, companies are developing a new generation of robots that are more intelligent, connected, and advanced than ever before. Powered by significant advances in artificial intelligence (AI), sensing, connectivity and advanced materials, these robots are poised to transform industries as diverse as health and social care, defence, logistics, and agriculture.

Examples include robotic arms that assist surgeons by performing intricate medical procedures or sorting robots that fulfil customer orders by autonomously picking and moving goods.

The question is not whether such applications are technically possible or currently being deployed – they very much are – but if the UK can seize the immense opportunity they present.

The good news is that the UK possesses world-class strengths in robotics research and development. Some of our universities, from UCL to Heriot-Watt, are recognised as global leaders in robotics and AI, and our tech ecosystem is producing fast-growing scaleups that are pushing boundaries in areas such as humanoids, computer vision, and collaborative robots.

In addition, large companies in the aerospace, energy, manufacturing and healthcare sectors are already deploying robotics to boost efficiency, improve safety, and address skills shortages.

Emerging technologies At the heart of this transformation is the combination and convergence of emerging technologies. Most notably, the UK’s AI expertise, arguably the strongest in Europe, is converging with robotics to unlock new frontiers. Examples include autonomous systems - robots acting independently of humans; dexterous manipulation, where robots skilfully handle complex objects; unsupervised learning, which involves robots learning patterns without guidance; and human-robot collaboration. Despite this immense potential, the UK still struggles to adopt robotics, both across certain sectors such as healthcare and agriculture, and at a scale that drives down costs and produces widespread benefits. Other countries, notably China, Japan, the US, South Korea, and Germany, have already recognised the transformative opportunity this technology provides and are investing heavily in robotics as a strategic capability. This includes building national infrastructure and facilities, prioritising robotics in their industrial strategies, and accelerating adoption across key sectors. While strongly welcomed by industry, the UK’s recent commitment to launch a £40m network of robotics adoption hubs must be one investment of many if we are to drive adoption across key sectors at sufficient pace and scale.

Securing global leadership This is what inspired TechUK to launch a new robotics programme. As the convener between government and the tech sector, we recognise the opportunity – or, more accurately, the need – to bring together government, industry, and academia to accelerate robotics adoption, drive productivity, and secure the UK’s global leadership in this fast-growing field. This will include the creation of a cross-sector Robotics Working Group featuring key stakeholders from across the UK’s robotics ecosystem to share best practice, identify promising opportunities for UK leadership, and drive action. With the right conditions, we can ensure robotics delivers real-world benefits across the economy, helping small businesses scale, boosting competitiveness, supporting public services, and creating high-value jobs. The economic prize is clear. According to research from Make UK and Sage, enabling UK small and medium-sized businesses to adopt automation and AI, including robotics, could deliver a £150bn boost to the economy over the next decade. At a time in which the UK is grappling with sluggish productivity and acute labour shortages, this is not just an opportunity, it is a necessity.