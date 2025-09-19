Es sarawuth - stock.adobe.com
How the UK can seize the robotics opportunity
The UK has world-leading capabilities in robotics and as the technology starts to go mainstream, it's vital we make the most of the opportunity - but further action and commitment from govermment is essential
Few fields are currently as fertile and fast moving as robotics. Across the globe, companies are developing a new generation of robots that are more intelligent, connected, and advanced than ever before. Powered by significant advances in artificial intelligence (AI), sensing, connectivity and advanced materials, these robots are poised to transform industries as diverse as health and social care, defence, logistics, and agriculture.
Examples include robotic arms that assist surgeons by performing intricate medical procedures or sorting robots that fulfil customer orders by autonomously picking and moving goods.
The question is not whether such applications are technically possible or currently being deployed – they very much are – but if the UK can seize the immense opportunity they present.
The good news is that the UK possesses world-class strengths in robotics research and development. Some of our universities, from UCL to Heriot-Watt, are recognised as global leaders in robotics and AI, and our tech ecosystem is producing fast-growing scaleups that are pushing boundaries in areas such as humanoids, computer vision, and collaborative robots.
In addition, large companies in the aerospace, energy, manufacturing and healthcare sectors are already deploying robotics to boost efficiency, improve safety, and address skills shortages.
Emerging technologies
At the heart of this transformation is the combination and convergence of emerging technologies. Most notably, the UK’s AI expertise, arguably the strongest in Europe, is converging with robotics to unlock new frontiers.
Examples include autonomous systems - robots acting independently of humans; dexterous manipulation, where robots skilfully handle complex objects; unsupervised learning, which involves robots learning patterns without guidance; and human-robot collaboration.
Despite this immense potential, the UK still struggles to adopt robotics, both across certain sectors such as healthcare and agriculture, and at a scale that drives down costs and produces widespread benefits.
Other countries, notably China, Japan, the US, South Korea, and Germany, have already recognised the transformative opportunity this technology provides and are investing heavily in robotics as a strategic capability. This includes building national infrastructure and facilities, prioritising robotics in their industrial strategies, and accelerating adoption across key sectors.
While strongly welcomed by industry, the UK’s recent commitment to launch a £40m network of robotics adoption hubs must be one investment of many if we are to drive adoption across key sectors at sufficient pace and scale.
Securing global leadership
This is what inspired TechUK to launch a new robotics programme. As the convener between government and the tech sector, we recognise the opportunity – or, more accurately, the need – to bring together government, industry, and academia to accelerate robotics adoption, drive productivity, and secure the UK’s global leadership in this fast-growing field.
This will include the creation of a cross-sector Robotics Working Group featuring key stakeholders from across the UK’s robotics ecosystem to share best practice, identify promising opportunities for UK leadership, and drive action.
With the right conditions, we can ensure robotics delivers real-world benefits across the economy, helping small businesses scale, boosting competitiveness, supporting public services, and creating high-value jobs.
The economic prize is clear. According to research from Make UK and Sage, enabling UK small and medium-sized businesses to adopt automation and AI, including robotics, could deliver a £150bn boost to the economy over the next decade. At a time in which the UK is grappling with sluggish productivity and acute labour shortages, this is not just an opportunity, it is a necessity.
Bold action
But to capture it, we need bold action. This means the Government Office for Science conducting a cross-government assessment of the UK's key robotics strengths and capabilities; recognising robotics as the seventh frontier technology within government’s Digital and Technologies Sector Plan; strengthening the robotics team in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology to begin to lay the foundations for a national robotics strategy; and prioritising robotics and embodied intelligence within the Regulatory Innovation Office.
These actions must be pursued with a sense of urgency and ambition that matches the scale of the opportunity in front of us.
If we get this right, the UK can become a global leader in developing, deploying, and exporting the next wave of robotics technologies. After all, we have much of the research, the talent, and the companies to ensure future success. Now we need the national vision, investment and coordinated effort to match.
