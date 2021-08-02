Gartner: Purchasing enterprise PCs during a global chip shortage

Despite worldwide PC shipments totalling 71.6 million units in Q2 2021, compared with this time last year, year-on-year growth has decelerated.

According to Gartner’s latest worldwide PC shipment forecast, this lagging growth is due in part to the impact of ongoing component shortages – namely computer chips, among many other things, making the sector operate in reduced supply.

In the past four years, a series of cross-industry components shortages have resulted in several missed delivery dates from all manufacturers. And for those who work in the sector, it is a well-known fact that the PC industry runs on “just-in-time” supply chains, and any minor disruption on this can have a major impact on deliveries.

This brewing crisis was further exacerbated over the last 18 months, as the pandemic significantly disrupted supply chains and logistics providers – through sporadic closures of factories due to Covid infections, reduced shipping channels and limited use of air cargo.

This left many businesses looking to purchase PCs frustrated, as the global semiconductor shortage and component supply constraints have extended the lead time for some enterprise PC models – and, inevitably, driving PC prices to an all-time high.

The question many organisations might be wondering is how can we purchase enterprise PCs during a global chip shortage? The solution – outsmart the crisis.

Yet to outsmart the crisis, IT infrastructure and operations leaders must understand the current landscape they are operating under.

Industry-wide shortage of key components Currently, the PC industry is facing myriad component shortages. While the small chip semiconductor shortage has by far had the most significant impact worldwide – given that these are used for the most basic functionality in just about every device, from PCs and displays to appliances and automobiles (and cost as little as 50 cents) – it’s not the only one. Unfortunately, other key components, including DRAM memory, flash memory and controllers for solid-state drives, 14-inch and 15-inch display panels and display driver ICs, non-optical sensors used in touchscreens, power management chips, Wi-Fi chips, to name a few – have also faced a shortfall in supply, according to suppliers across the industry. Read more about hardware procurement Digitisation and the return to work, albeit in a hybrid fashion, are driving demand for PCs – but supply is plagued by component shortages.

Digitisation and geopolitical tension between the US and China may be behind Pat Gelsinger’s news about building fabrication plants in the US and Europe. Consequently, customers placing large orders with any PC manufacturer are reporting turnaround times that are two to four months longer than usual. For larger PC orders, the wait can be up to 90 to 120-day delivery time. And this doesn’t even include PC accessories, such as PC monitors, webcams and docking stations, which have also been seriously impacted. PC prices have soared across the industry. And while the shortage has had an impact, other factors at every step of the supply chain have also inflated PC prices – including the price increase in raw materials that make up these machines, such as iron ore and aluminium. All of this, coupled with the pandemic as a backdrop with its own impact on logistics and shipment costs, made PC prices skyrocket. This led to many PC manufacturers passing through some of these increases in prices to customers through contract clauses, ultimately leaving organisations with receipts 5% to 8% higher for typical corporate laptops, and up to a staggering 35% on some non-standard models and configurations.