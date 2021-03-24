Intel puts chips on everyone’s menu

If industry forecasts are to be believed, there is going to be a big rise in demand for semiconductors as more and more organisations deploy computer technology at the edge.

During Intel’s global Intel unleashed: engineering the future webcast, CEO Pat Gelsinger shared his vision for IDM 2.0, a major evolution of Intel’s integrated device manufacturing (IDM) model.

He said Intel would be expanding its manufacturing capacity, beginning with about $20bn of investment to build two new fabrication plants in Arizona. Gelsinger also announced that Intel plans to become a major provider of foundry capacity in the US and Europe to serve its customers globally.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, one of the guest speakers on the webcast, discussed the growth in demand for chips, and said: “Today we enter a new era where computers are embedded in the world and there is a radical change in computer architecture. This new era requires new innovation across the entire stack. Technology needs to adapt as customer requirements change.”

Tackling fragile chip supply The Covid-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the fragility of global supply chains and the tech industry was not immune. There still appear to be shortages of semiconductors. “Technology has never been more important to humanity,” said Gelsinger. “The entire world is becoming digital, driven by cloud, connectivity, AI [artificial intelligence] and the intelligent edge.” These are the new application areas for PC and server technology that Intel hopes to capitalise on. But the whole industry was caught by the shortfall of, and unexpected demand for, consumer PCs. Canalys research director Rushabh Doshi said: “Components, such as displays, GPUs and other smaller chips that drive PC internals will face a squeeze for most of 2021 and well into 2022, leaving a significant amount of demand unfulfilled.” While more PCs were sold last year after declining sales annually, this welcome demand has led to a shortage of chips needed in other application areas. According to analyst Gartner, with the pandemic shifting electronic demand towards consumer products, intensified by the launch of 5G smartphones and remote working, automotive product makers have found themselves at the bottom of the semiconductor queue. Gelsinger added: “Digitisation accelerates the need for processors.” But he acknowledged that manufacturing is concentrated in Asia, while demand is being driven in the US and Europe. “The industry needs more geographically dispersed manufacturing,” he said. Gelsinger hopes the investments Intel is making in semiconductor fabrication plants and foundries will secure and sustain the supply of processors.