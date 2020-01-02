Processors re-imagined: Will cloud and AI lead mean all change in the datacentre?

Intel has long dominated the datacentre, with its x86 server chips accounting for upwards of 90% of the market for the past decade or longer. But the datacentre is now undergoing changes, as enterprise workloads start to incorporate big data analytics and machine learning, while cloud-native deployment models such as containers and serverless computing are on the rise.

“Cloud provides opportunities for any new processor system to make headway, as the total platform can be a mix of so many things,” says independent analyst Clive Longbottom.

“Historic platforms had to be pretty much uniform (hence x86) but virtualisation and containerisation have made this less of an issue. Plus, the acceptance of things like GPUs [graphics processing units], FPGAs [field programmable gate arrays] and ASICs [application-specific integrated circuits] has meant that workloads can be targeted at defined areas of a platform as and when needed,” he adds.

Intel is well aware of the changing nature of workloads, as demonstrated by some of the features introduced with the Cascade Lake Xeon server processors earlier this year. These include the Vector Neural Network Instructions (VNNI), extensions to the existing AVX-512 vector processing instructions, which are intended to accelerate calculations involved in deep learning processes.

Cascade Lake also added support for Intel’s Optane DC Persistent Memory, which can be fitted into DIMM slots to expand the overall memory capacity of a server without filling it with expensive DRAM. This could prove useful for in-memory database processing and as datasets used in analytics grow ever larger.

Next up on Intel’s roadmap is Cooper Lake. This was supposed to have been released this year, but is now due in 2020. This will be followed by Ice Lake, which is set to be Intel’s first server chip family manufactured using a 10nm (nanometre) process. Ice Lake features a redesigned core with wider and deeper instruction pipelines, and will also implement more instructions targeting artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Coming in 2021 is a major overhaul called Sapphire Rapids, set to be used in the Aurora A21 exascale supercomputer Intel is building. This will also feature Intel’s Ponte Vecchio Xe GPU accelerator. In fact, Intel says what it calls an XPU framework approach is key to future workloads, combining central processing units (CPUs), GPUs, FPGAs and other accelerators.