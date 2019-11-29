How Intel has put the brakes on Windows 10 refresh

Intel’s processor shortages have impacted enterprise PC sales, meaning IT leaders may not be able to refresh some legacy Windows 7 PCs before support ends.

Intel has been experiencing central processing unit (CPU) supply constraints throughout 2019, which is having a knock-on effect on the ability of some of the major enterprise PC manufacturers to fulfil orders for the replacement of older PCs in their customers’ Windows 7 estates.

As Computer Weekly has previously reported, organisations have until 14 January 2020 to update corporate PCs to Windows 10, before Microsoft pulls the plug on support for Windows 7. While many businesses have had years to prepare for this end of support deadline, the pace of upgrading to Windows 10 is often driven by the IT department’s PC replacement cycle. In fact, during 2018 and 2019, sales of enterprise PCs were boosted by Windows 10 upgrades.

Intel said it has been putting in place additional manufacturing capacity to meet demand. But given that a large proportion of business PCs are powered by Intel processors, any delay in the fulfilment of new orders from the leading PC manufacturers that use Intel chips has an impact on IT departments’ Windows 10 plans.

According to one expert Computer Weekly spoke to, large enterprises that have kept their PC supplier in the loop regarding placing large orders should be able to ride the processor shortage. However, new orders may well end up at the back of the queue, as PC suppliers are unable to give guarantees that orders will be ready to meet the deadline.

At the end of November 2019, both Dell and HP Inc admitted their ability to ship Intel-powered enterprise PCs was materially impacted by the ongoing shortage of Intel processors.

During its Q3 2019 results, Intel CEO Bob Swan acknowledged the issues would continue well into 2020. In a transcript of the earnings call, posted on the Seeking Alpha financial blogging site, Swan said: “As we see fourth quarter, we’re still going to be a constraint in our customers’ growth, which is absolutely where we do not want to be. But with the higher demand, we will be constraining their growth in the fourth quarter.”

Read more about Windows 7 end of support The end of support for Windows 7 should be seen as the end of an era for traditional desktop IT. So what does 21st century desktop productivity look like?

It does not seem that long ago that IT departments were battling with upgrading PCs from Windows XP to Windows 7 , as Microsoft finally pulled the plug for support on the legacy operating system.

In a letter seen by Computer Weekly, Intel admitted that sustained market growth in 2019 had outpaced the company’s efforts to add extra manufacturing capacity, which has meant that demand for Intel-powered PCs exceeded third-party forecasts. “Supply remains extremely tight in our PC business where we are operating with limited inventory buffers,” the letter stated.

Swan said that during 2020, Intel would be building out 25% capacity to manufacture 14 nanometer and next generation 10 nanometer processors. “We expect to be able to do a mid-to-high single-digit unit volume growth next year and that we don’t expect the market to grow that fast. But we need to have more inventory buffers so we’re there when our customers need it.”

He admitted that Q4 would remain a challenge for processor supply. “In 2020, we expect to be able to rectify things,” he said.

PC manufacturers are not confident all the processor supply issues will be rectified. HP Inc CEO Enrique Lores told analysts during the company’s Q4 2019 earnings call posted on Seeking Alpha that the availability of Intel processors will be constrained through the first full half of 2020.

In the transcript of Dell’s Q4 2019 earnings call, posted on Seeking Alpha, chief financial officer Thomas Sweet discussed how two-thirds of its customers had gone through the Windows 10 refresh cycle. He anticipated the refresh would spill over into the first half of next year given the continued challenges within Intel supply.