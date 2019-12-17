CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How data analytics is improving the world’s greatest tennis players
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the organisation that runs men’s tennis worldwide to find out how data analytics is transforming the sport. Intel processors delays will affect Windows 10 upgrades – we examine the implications. And we ask if AI is living up to the hype in enterprise IT. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Serving tech from all angles at the Association of Tennis Professionals
The use of data and analytics technologies has transformed tennis for spectators, players and umpires, with the ATP and its partner Infosys leading the way
How Intel has put the brakes on Windows 10 refresh
IT departments have until 14 January 2020 to update their PCs to Windows 10, but a shortage of Intel chips may scupper their plans
Are AI applications failing to live up to hype in enterprise adoption?
Artificial intelligence has been baked into enterprise applications in recent years and often given special names, such as Einstein, Leonardo and Coleman. But has the hype delivered?