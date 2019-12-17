CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

17 December 2019

How data analytics is improving the world’s greatest tennis players

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the organisation that runs men’s tennis worldwide to find out how data analytics is transforming the sport. Intel processors delays will affect Windows 10 upgrades – we examine the implications. And we ask if AI is living up to the hype in enterprise IT. Read the issue now.

