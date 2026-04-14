Flood warning: How citizens’ AI agents will swamp public services

The people running UK public services are busy working out how artificial intelligence (AI) might improve things.

There’s some good stuff happening, like tools to digitise planning information, transcribe probation officers’ conversations or rapidly assess stroke victims. There’s some nicely radical thinking coming out of various pockets of the Government Digital Service and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. Teams across government are running countless experiments.

But what if governments are looking through the AI telescope from the wrong end? What if citizens’ own use of AI to access public services proves to be an even more transformative force?

Creating friction Many public services rely on friction to stay viable. They depend on slow, confusing, frustrating user experiences to put off those otherwise eligible – how often do people just get fed up trying, and give up? This is both unfair and politically convenient. You could say “’twas ever thus” - until now. From parents seeking special needs support to property owners appealing council tax bands, it’s often the friction of bad service design that restrains demand, not the law. AI – specifically AI agents – will remove that friction. Your AI agent will be doggedly relentless in how it accesses public services on your behalf, however byzantine those services may be. It will make sure your application is perfectly crafted to maximise your chances of getting what you want, treating any appeals process as just another stage to be navigated.

Ask your agent I’m lucky to have played a lot with AI agents recently – the likes of OpenClaw, PicoClaw and Claude Cowork. I recently ran an experiment with OpenClaw - what would an AI agent do if I asked it to tell me whether the council tax band for my house was fair, in comparison to my neighbours? It came back immediately to tell me the band was higher than all my neighbours and suggested some next steps it could take. At this point I stopped it, as I’d realised something stark. If I’d have let it, my AI agent would happily have run off to compare neighbours’ floor areas by querying the Gov.uk Energy Performance Certificate API; it would have measured neighbours’ extensions from Ordnance Survey; downloaded Land Registry’s historic house price dataset; searched property websites for number of bedrooms; and researched how best to craft an appeal over my council tax band to the Valuation Office Agency. It would then have written a far better appeal letter than I ever could and submitted it on my behalf. Just like that – all without any intervention on my part. Now I might still have lost the appeal, but the cost to me in time and hassle would have been negligible compared to even three months ago – one click and about 12p, which is the most expensive it’ll ever be. The friction that stops people from appealing their council tax band just disappeared. Ditto every other public service. Now what?