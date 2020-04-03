Coronavirus: What does the ‘new normal’ mean for how we work?

The impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic is likely to be with us for far longer than the lockdown – and will bring many changes to our lives. That will start with the way we work. Remote working has been an option for many people for a long time, but has not naturally become the norm or ubiquitous.

However, reports from China suggest that habits formed during its three months of lockdown are already starting to change behaviours as people return to work. So, what impact are we likely to see from Covid-19 on our use of technology in the short, medium and longer term?

In the medium term – pressing the reset button on working habits It is likely we will see changes to ways of working in the medium term as people become accustomed to working from home and, over the course of a few months, have set up a functioning “home office” environment. We will have got used to video-conferencing and have improved connectivity through superfast broadband and 5G – the key to our working future. The future of professional work is unlikely to revert to five days a week in an office, in a particular location. We are more likely to see people working from home two to three days a week, using video and teleconferencing as the norm and face-to-face interaction reserved for a specific purpose. There will be more explicit meeting etiquette to counter delays over video-conferencing, regular team check-ins to make sure everyone is OK when we don’t see them in person, and social interaction will become almost as “real” virtually as it is physically. Technology, and the security of our interactions online, will become more important to everyone. This will have some positive impacts on the environment as we travel less and produce less pollution, but will also significantly reshape parts of the economy such as hospitality and retail – if people are away from home less, the likelihood is they won’t need those services in the same way they do now.