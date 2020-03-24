Coronavirus: Mobilising data science

There has been a global collaboration across the IT sector to enable access to data, which will be critical as the world combats the Covid-19 coronavirus.

In a joint effort with the White House, Microsoft and Google’s Kaggle data community platform have begun working with the Allen Institute for AI, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) and the National Library of Medicine (NLM) at the National Institutes of Health to support the release of the Covid-19 Open Research Dataset (Cord-19).

The Cord-19 resource offers more than 44,000 scholarly articles, including over 29,000 with full text, about Covid-19, Sars-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses. “This freely available dataset is provided to the global research community to apply recent advances in natural language processing and other AI techniques to generate new insights in support of the ongoing fight against this infectious disease,” Kaggle wrote in a post.

“There is a growing urgency for these approaches because of the rapid acceleration in new coronavirus literature, making it difficult for the medical research community to keep up.”

The data science community is being asked to work on a number of tasks based on this dataset. For each of these, Kaggle said it is sponsoring a $1,000 prize to anyone who submits a project that best meets the task’s criteria.

Michael Kratsios, US chief technology officer at the White House, called on the research community to collaborate to combat coronavirus. “Decisive action from America’s science and technology enterprise is critical to prevent, detect, treat and develop solutions to Covid-19,” he said.

In the UK, NHSX and Public, the govtech startup accelerator, announced Techforce19 and £25,000 funding for companies that can develop software to support a number of key requirements for the NHS and social services.

These include: providing remote social care, such as locating and matching qualified carers to those in need and managing and delivering care in care homes; optimising the care and volunteer sector through the development of tools to recruit, train and coordinate local volunteers into clinical and non-clinical workers; and improving mental health support, such as by making it easier to discover and deliver mental health services and support, or by developing tools to support self-management of mental health and wellbeing.