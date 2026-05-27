Agentic AI: Trading one lock-in for another

Transformation is the word IT providers reach for when they want to make standing still feel dangerous. It's a word which has done reliable service across decades of enterprise technology – through ERP, through cloud, through digital. And it is doing the same work again now, albeit attached to a new proposition: agentic AI.

It was the pitch SAP, Oracle and PeopleSoft made to enterprise boardrooms in the 1990s – transformation would lead to a single system that would integrate the business, eliminate inefficiency and unlock a new era of performance. Thirty years later, the pitch has a new name. Agentic AI promises systems that don't just process information but reason, plan and act – autonomously executing complex workflows, making decisions without human input, and fundamentally redesigning how organisations operate. Analyst Gartner predicts that 40% of enterprise applications will be integrated with task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026, up from less than 5% today. The momentum is real. So is the pressure to move.

What's less discussed is what happened the last time enterprises followed that pressure. For many organisations, the ERP promise of the 1990s and 2000s never fully materialised – not because the technology was bad but because the complexity of implementation, the weight of accumulated customisation, and the commercial dynamics of IT supplier dependency turned transformation into something considerably more complicated. The pattern repeating now is not just technological. Organisations currently weighing agentic AI adoption are, in many cases, still carrying the consequences of those earlier decisions – and being invited to make the same trade-offs again with the same IT providers. Gartner also estimates that over 40% of agentic AI projects will be cancelled by the end of 2027, due to escalating costs, unclear business value, or inadequate risk controls. Enterprises have been here before. Will they remember it clearly enough to negotiate differently this time?

The two sides of lock-in Organisations experience lock-in in two forms, often simultaneously. Commercial lock-in is the more visible kind: pricing subject to unilateral revision, with renewal cycles the point at which that power imbalance is felt most acutely – licensing terms that change after acquisition and support bundles that expand in scope and cost with each contract cycle. Technical lock-in is more insidious. It accumulates through proprietary data formats, platform-specific integrations, and architectural dependencies until the cost of leaving exceeds anything a contract negotiation can fix. Most enterprise software providers engineer both, deliberately. The organisations currently weighing agentic AI adoption are, in many cases, being invited to do so by the same IT suppliers who engineered their existing dependencies. SAP's Business AI and Oracle's Fusion Agentic Applications both position agentic capability as the logical next layer of the platforms their customers already run. The data is already there, the workflows are ready to connect, and the agents are native to the system. The word those IT suppliers are reaching for, again, is transformation. It was the pitch in the 1990s. The dependency model it creates – proprietary data, platform-specific integrations, the cost of leaving that compounds until it exceeds the cost of staying – is the same one their customers have spent years navigating. There is a second risk here. Agentic AI platforms are immature in ways that ERP platforms, for all their faults, are not. Building an agent is straightforward. Running one in production – with real data, real consequences, and real integration requirements – is where the complexity accumulates. Custom model fine-tuning, platform-specific orchestration layers, proprietary data pipelines: each one is a dependency that compounds over time and becomes progressively harder to unwind. The compounding problem rarely features in IT supplier conversations. AI amplifies whatever environment it enters – the strengths of a well-governed system, and equally, the dysfunctions of a fragmented one. That fragmentation operates at two levels: unresolved technical debt in the infrastructure, and accumulated data quality problems that have been deferred rather than addressed. Introduced into that environment, AI doesn’t resolve either. It accelerates both. Organisations that commit to a platform without first stabilising their underlying environment – both architecturally and at the data level – may find they have traded one set of constraints for something considerably more difficult to manage.

Urgency is not the same as readiness This is not an argument against agentic AI adoption. The capabilities are real and, in the right context, genuinely transformative. The question is whether organisations are making the choice on their own terms or on the IT provider’s– and whether anyone in the room has explicitly named what is being traded. The concern many CIOs are acting on is legitimate. Competitors are investing. Automation capabilities are being built. Customer expectations are evolving, and the gap between organisations that have embedded intelligent workflows and those that haven't will, over time, become visible in operational performance and market position. Nobody wants to be the organisation that watched that gap open and did nothing. But that competitive reality is precisely what makes the IT supplier urgency narrative so effective – and so worth examining. There is a difference between moving because the business case is clear and moving because a technology provider has made delay feel dangerous. Adopting a platform whose commercial and technical dependencies haven't been properly stress-tested doesn't close the competitive gap. It trades one vulnerability for another, on a timeline someone else has set.