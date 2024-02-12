A decade after breaking HMRC’s Aspire deal, the Post Office scandal exposes glaring similarities

Ten years ago, as IT transformation director at HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), I led the team that successfully renegotiated the £800m per year Aspire outsourcing contract with Capgemini and Fujitsu, saving taxpayers over £200m and dismantling a system riddled with inefficiencies and hidden costs.

Yet here we are again, facing a scandal involving Fujitsu and the Post Office’s Horizon IT system, this time where lives were destroyed due to faulty software and negligent oversight. The question we must ask ourselves is: why, after a decade and millions wasted, has nothing truly changed?

The Aspire contract was plagued by similar issues to Horizon - opaque pricing, questionable performance, and a lack of accountability. We fought hard to break free from that contract, demanding transparency and value for money. While we achieved success, it seems the lessons learned were quickly forgotten.

The Post Office Horizon scandal is a tragic reminder of the devastating consequences that can occur when technology contracts are awarded and managed without proper scrutiny. Subpostmasters, the lifeblood of our communities, lost everything due to a flawed system and a culture of silence. This cannot be swept under the rug again.

The public inquiry underway is making a thorough and independent investigation into the Horizon scandal, holding all parties accountable for their roles in this injustice. But we also need systemic change within government procurement, ensuring transparency, fairness, and robust oversight throughout the entire lifecycle of IT contracts.

It's time to break the cycle of negligence and wasted taxpayer money. We must learn from the past and hold ourselves accountable for creating a system that protects both public finances and the livelihoods of those who rely on them.