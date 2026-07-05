How Zoho’s full-stack strategy keeps it in control of cost and sovereignty

Unlike most software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers which tend to rely on the infrastructure of cloud hyperscalers to deliver their offerings, India-headquartered Zoho spent two decades building its own datacentres and servers to stay in control of costs and data sovereignty.

Additionally, a hyperscaler could dictate the pricing of applications, but Zoho wanted more control so it could adapt them to customer needs, the company’s country head for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Rakesh Prabhakar, told Computer Weekly in a recent interview.

As a developing nation, India is particularly aware of the importance of energy availability and reliability, Prabhakar pointed out, and other countries, including Australia, have woken up to the reality that the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) means much more energy will be consumed.

There are two ways of dealing with this: increasing renewable energy production or making datacentres operate more efficiently. As a technology vendor, Zoho decided to address the latter by making more efficient hardware.

It has now started using its own Nathu La servers. Named after the Himalayan pass on the India-China border, these Xeon 6-powered servers were designed in-house, in collaboration with Intel, specifically to run the company's own applications.

According to Zoho, the servers reduce total cost of ownership by 20-30% and power consumption by 12–18% compared with equivalent hardware. Nathu La was designed with AI inferencing in mind and features a Zoho-designed motherboard, chassis, network interface card and firmware stack.

Prabhakar was not in a position to discuss how these power savings were achieved, but he mentioned that Zoho previously set up its own solar power plant in India to at least offset the electricity requirements of its onshore datacentres. “I think organisations should realise that at the end, we are in business to make everybody’s life better,” he said. “So, if that means we contribute to energy generation or contribute in some way, we give back to society. As an organisation, we are conscious of that and we work towards that.”