Finland bets industrial recovery on health AI, maths and quantum

Finland has hunkered down on its strengths in health, quantum and maths to nurture an industrial recovery that has been wanting since the decline of national champion Nokia in the smartphone era.

A research project intended to create the world’s first national health artificial intelligence (AI) system and to use it to predict the risk of each and every person in the country developing any one of 200 diseases was among six that the national trade and investment agency funded in June to stimulate industrial growth. Four of the six concerned biotech, an area where Finland’s national data and legal systems are claimed by those involved to be uniquely well formed.

Two aspire directly to the long-term development of the quantum technology industry that emerged from Finnish scientific leadership, centred at the Aalto University Low Temperature Laboratory, in ultra-low-temperature physics, cryogenic engineering, superconducting quantum circuits and nano-electronics.

Finland’s world-leading position in the field of inverse mathematics and computation, which tackles the fiendishly difficult problem of calculating causes from observed effects, produced a project to do advanced medical imaging on cheap, inferior scanners.

Business Finland picked from among nearly 200 proposals those that were most likely to achieve strategic aims it set last year to accord with a government policy to stimulate an industrial recovery that diversified its economy away from ICT where it had long been heavily concentrated, and therefore vulnerable.

Finland’s R&D spending, at its height in the late 2000s, was greater as a share of GDP than any other country in the world but Israel, according to OECD data. That came largely from private investment in the ICT sector, and mostly from Nokia, which accounted for over 40% of all Finnish R&D. Its spending fell dramatically after Nokia sold its mobile phone business to Microsoft in 2013, as the country’s innovation ecosystem weakened and a “long economic stagnation” set in. Nokia still dominates.

“We have academic strengths. We want to build them into industrial strengths to create more variety in Finnish industry,” said Karin Wikman, chief innovation adviser of Business Finland, who worked on the Rise to Challenge fund. It awarded shares of €30m to six projects that had the boldest of visions and that promised to stimulate the broadest industrial growth, she said.

The agency granted funding to the health AI project FINe-Health Foundry because it built on Finnish strengths in health data and the urgency of its mission to cut costs and increase capacity in a health system becoming overburdened by an ageing population, said Wikman. It maps to priority sectors the government set for its industrial recovery strategy in November.