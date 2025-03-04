NHS rolls out AI app to predict and prevent falls that could land patients in hospital

An artificial intelligence (AI) tool designed by a former NHS doctor to predict and prevent patients from suffering from falls in the home is being rolled out across the health service.

The tool, provided by healthtech provider Cera, is being used in more than two million patient home care visits a month, according to NHS England, and has also been rolled out across more than two-thirds of NHS Integrated Care Systems.

The technology’s creator, Cera CEO Ben Maruthappu, designed the tool to minimise avoidable or unnecessary hospitalisations caused by falls in the home.

“AI in home care is a gamechanger; by enabling better care delivery it has the power to save countless lives while also saving the taxpayer billions,” he said.

“We’ve seen first-hand how AI can transform health outcomes for high-risk and vulnerable individuals - preventing illness and injury, radically reducing avoidable hospitalisations, and empowering people to live longer, healthier lives, in their own homes.”

The tool works by monitoring vital health signs that can predict the risk of a person experiencing a fall, allowing healthcare staff to intervene and take actions that will prevent the person coming to harm.

“Falls are the largest cause of emergency hospital admissions for older people with estimates that around 30% of people aged 65 and above, and around half of those aged 80 and above will experience a fall at least once a year,” said NHS England, in a statement. “These falls and fractures account for over four million bed days a year at an estimated cost of £2bn.”

As well as predicting and preventing falls, the AI technology can be used to detect the symptoms of winter illnesses that can also put seasonal pressure on the NHS.

“The technology works by allowing carers, family members and healthcare staff to record patient updates on an app which then monitors and reacts to a range of vital health signs in real time, such as blood pressure, heart rate and temperature,” said NHS England.

“It predicts future risks of falls and health risks, and alerts healthcare professionals of those at risk so they can step in and provide patients with the care in the community necessary to prevent future emergencies.”

The software can also automate the process of completing paperwork for healthcare staff, such as visit schedules, so they can spend more time providing care to the patients and less on admin.

Vin Diwakar, national director of transformation at NHS England, said the tool is a great example of how the NHS is using technology to improve patient outcomes and become more efficient.

“We know falls are the leading cause of hospital admissions in older people, causing untold suffering, affecting millions each year and costing the NHS around £2bn, so this new software has the potential to be a real gamechanger in the way we can predict, prevent and treat people in the community,” he said.

“This AI tool is a perfect example of how the NHS can use the latest tech to keep more patients safe at home and out of hospital, two cornerstones of the upcoming 10-year Health Plan that will see shifts from analogue to digital, and from hospital to community care.”

The NHS is increasingly turning to AI to help improve services. Last month, the Department for Health and Social Care announced an £11m pilot project to use AI to help radiologists find breast cancer quicker. And last year, a six-month pilot at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust saw a 30% drop in missed appointments, leading to a further 10 trusts rolling out the AI software to reduce waiting times.