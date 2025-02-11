AI projects get £85m funding to improve NHS diagnostics and drugs

Whitehall is backing three UK-based research projects through investing £37.5m in the Research Ventures Catalyst (RVC) programme, while a further £44.7m is coming from coinvestment from other sources.

The programme aims to deliver new ways of funding research, breaking away from the standard funding model, which is often seen as a barrier to innovative and creative research.

The funding is spread across three projects, two of which are focused on using artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare to improve treatment.

Science and technology secretary Peter Kyle said the funding is part of the government’s plan to spark a “decade of national renewal”, and support researchers and businesses to drive innovation. “Today, we open new avenues for them to do exactly that – building bridges with our international partners so the entire global community can share in the boundless opportunities of AI-powered progress and backing new innovative companies applying AI to tackle real-world challenges,” he said.

PharosAI, a joint venture between two London NHS trusts and two universities, aims to use already-existing NHS and Biobank data and host it on a unified secure AI platform. NHS organisations and academia, together with industry, will create an ecosystem for AI-powered precision medicine, hoping to improve diagnostics and treatment for cancer and other life-changing diseases.

Anita Grigoriadis, professor of molecular and digital pathology at King’s College London, one of the universities involved in the project, said PharosAI will “democratise cancer AI”. “AI has the potential to revolutionise cancer care,” she said. “The UK has a real opportunity to be a major innovator, leading to faster diagnosis, novel and more targeted cancer treatments, and better-informed healthcare for patients.

“Thanks to the RVC programme, we will build a unique operational approach between King’s College London, Queen Mary University of London, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, Barts Health Trust and industry partners. Our innovative collaboration will accelerate scientific breakthroughs and bring vastly improved cancer care to tomorrow's patients.”