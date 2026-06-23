Trump directs US government focus to quantum

In two separate Executive Orders (EOs) signed on 22 June by president Trump, the US government has been instructed to take action to establish a more cohesive approach to the commercialisation and deployment of quantum computing, sensing and networking, and to work to mitigate future cyber security threats arising from quantum computers.

The EO covering quantum information science and technology (QIST), builds on the National Quantum Initiative Act signed in 2018, during the president’s first term in office.

Setting out Trump’s desire for the US to maintain a strategic technological advantage in this field, the EO gives the government six months to update America’s National Quantum Strategy to support the fast-maturing ecosystem and promote commercialisation and deployment of quantum technology.

It also establishes the Quantum Computer for Application Development and Discovery Science (QC-ADDS) Effort – a cross-body programme – to pursue a quantum computer at a scale that will “initiate the era of quantum-enabled scientific discovery”. Under the proposed terms of this programme at least one such computer is to be delivered to the Department of Energy and if possible, opened up to the wider scientific community.

Additionally, the US government will work to identify at least three next-gen quantum sensor projects prioritise in order to field results by the end of September 2028, and to develop a plan to advance the commercial readiness of quantum sensing, sensor-manufacturing technology, and quantum network-enhanced timing.

Meanwhile, Washington will also begin work on a plan to strengthen the wider QIST ecosystem, supporting supply chains, private sector adoption of QIST standards, and R&D paths, while another project will aim to ensure cyber security concerns around QIST are allayed, and balanced controls implemented that protect American interests without stifling innovation, while teams from the State and Commerce departments work to align with international allies and partners such as the UK.

The second order sets out to reinforce cyptographic security for the US' sensitive data, CNI, and digital economy, and looks to effectively execute the transition of government IT systems to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards as set out by the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST), and to assist CNI owners and operators as they conduct their own upgrades.