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Trump directs US government focus to quantum
In an Executive Order, president Trump directed the US government to work to establish a cohesive, collaborative approach to the development of quantum technology.
In two separate Executive Orders (EOs) signed on 22 June by president Trump, the US government has been instructed to take action to establish a more cohesive approach to the commercialisation and deployment of quantum computing, sensing and networking, and to work to mitigate future cyber security threats arising from quantum computers.
The EO covering quantum information science and technology (QIST), builds on the National Quantum Initiative Act signed in 2018, during the president’s first term in office.
Setting out Trump’s desire for the US to maintain a strategic technological advantage in this field, the EO gives the government six months to update America’s National Quantum Strategy to support the fast-maturing ecosystem and promote commercialisation and deployment of quantum technology.
It also establishes the Quantum Computer for Application Development and Discovery Science (QC-ADDS) Effort – a cross-body programme – to pursue a quantum computer at a scale that will “initiate the era of quantum-enabled scientific discovery”. Under the proposed terms of this programme at least one such computer is to be delivered to the Department of Energy and if possible, opened up to the wider scientific community.
Additionally, the US government will work to identify at least three next-gen quantum sensor projects prioritise in order to field results by the end of September 2028, and to develop a plan to advance the commercial readiness of quantum sensing, sensor-manufacturing technology, and quantum network-enhanced timing.
Meanwhile, Washington will also begin work on a plan to strengthen the wider QIST ecosystem, supporting supply chains, private sector adoption of QIST standards, and R&D paths, while another project will aim to ensure cyber security concerns around QIST are allayed, and balanced controls implemented that protect American interests without stifling innovation, while teams from the State and Commerce departments work to align with international allies and partners such as the UK.
The second order sets out to reinforce cyptographic security for the US' sensitive data, CNI, and digital economy, and looks to effectively execute the transition of government IT systems to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards as set out by the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST), and to assist CNI owners and operators as they conduct their own upgrades.
Quantum is no longer just a scientific issue
Carlos Moreira, chair and CEO of Sealsq, which is working to develop post-quantum security technology, reflected the thinking of the wider IT community when he said the EO acknowledged that quantum has now moved from a purely scientific conversation to one of security and economic competitiveness.
“As governments invest heavily in quantum computing, protecting research data, intellectual property, and supply chains from cyber espionage becomes increasingly important,” he said.
“One of the key challenges is that sensitive information stolen today could be stored and decrypted in the future as quantum capabilities mature. That makes quantum-resistant security measures a consideration now, particularly for organisations involved in advanced research, semiconductors, AI, and critical infrastructure.
Moreira added: “The broader trend is that securing the quantum ecosystem will require more than protecting research labs. It will also mean safeguarding the devices, networks, software, and supply chains that support quantum innovation.”
Stefan Leichenauer, vice president of engineering at SandboxAQ, an AI and quantum specialist spun out of Google parent Alphabet, said: “The US has a window of opportunity to lead in this domain. It requires coordinated investment across the stack: cryptography, compute infrastructure, data generation, and application development. It also requires strong partnerships between government, industry, and academia to focus our resources and talent towards a common goal.
“The new White House Executive Order on quantum will provide the spark needed to stimulate quantum leadership and innovation in the years to come,” added Leichenauer.
Read more about quantum computing
- Quantum computing presents unique sustainability challenges due to its specialised infrastructure and energy demands, while also offering potential efficiency gains.
- Microsoft researchers have made a breakthrough in quantum reliability with the help of agentic artificial intelligence.
- University of Waterloo proposes encrypted qubit encodings that enable one-time reconstruction, reframing quantum data resilience, security and storage.