Agentic AI helps Microsoft speed-up viable quantum computer

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent developed by Microsoft has been credited with helping it half the projected time it thinks it will need to develop a commercially viable quantum computer.

During the company’s annual Build 2026 software developer conference, Microsoft showcased how its Discovery agentic AI tool has enabled it to improve the quality of qubits in its next quantum chip, Majorana 2.

Using Discovery, which has been designed to speed the scientific process and accelerate collaboration, Microsoft’s quantum team said the new chip’s qubits can maintain their quantum state 1,000 times longer than its first-generation hardware, enabling more reliable computation. Majorana 2 offers a mean qubit lifetime of 20 seconds, with some instances lasting as long as one minute.

The research team has focused on developing topological qubits, which it said offer inherently low error rates, small size and digital control. The Microsoft researchers said they have improved Majorana 1’s material stack to create a more stable topological phase.

Majorana 2 replaces Majorana 1’s superconductor, aluminnium, with lead, and also updates the semiconductor active region to a combination of indium arsenide and indium arsenide antimonide. According to Microsoft, this change in materials results in significant increases in performance.

The researchers said the topological gap, which protects the topological qubits from environmental noise and errors, is more than double that of the previous quantum processor.

According to Microsoft, the improvement in reliability, speed and small qubit size have put the team on a path to achieve a scalable quantum computer that is commercially viable by 2029.