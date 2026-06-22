Santander extends staff access to AI as first quarter delivers €35m value

Santander is extending access to artificial intelligence (AI) tools to all of its staff across the globe following the generation of €35m in business value in the first three months of the year.

The Spanish bank will extend access to AI tools from 40,000 to all of its 185,000 global staff.

According to Ricardo Manjón, chief data and AI officer at Santander, “this means using AI in everyday productivity tools to prepare analysis, find information faster, summarise documents, improve customer conversations or simplify internal processes”.

But he said access is only the starting point. “Through training, practical guidance and communities of learning, employees can share examples, build confidence and accelerate adoption across markets and functions,” Manjón wrote in a blog post.

At an investor event in February, Santander presented its 2026-28 plan to use AI to deliver €1bn in business value, through cost-cutting and revenue growth.

Manjón said €35m of this was achieved in the first three months of this year, and that the bank expects to reach €200m by the end of the financial year.

“The logic is simple: focus on fewer things that can truly move the needle, measure their impact and scale what works across the group,” he wrote.