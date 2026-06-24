Cost the major barrier in AI’s race to space

Space-based datacentres (SBDC) are achievable in five to 10 years, but financial feasibility is the biggest bottleneck to its adoption, according to a white paper by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

By 2040, BCG predicts that SBDCs will reach a share of up to 15% of the global artificial intelligence (AI) datacentre market – meaning one in eight AI workloads could be running in space.

AI facilities are placing unprecedented demands on the electricity grid for heat management, with consumption equivalent to the power consumption of a small city and increasing concerns over water usage – datacentres are facing significant pushback from communities around the world.

Demand is said to increase by up to 20% per year, yet datacentre planning applications are being delayed by 490 days due to objections from the public – citing harm to the local area and objections on environmental grounds – according to UK-based engineering consultancy Hoare Lea.

The shifting demand has led to companies like SpaceX and Google announcing research projects to put datacentres in space.

Announced in November 2025, Google’s Project Suncatcher, for example, aims to offer a solution with a network of 81 solar-powered satellites. Google said the project can minimise the impact on terrestrial resources. “A solar panel can be up to eight times more productive than on earth, and produce power nearly continuously, reducing the need for batteries,” it said. “Space may be the best place to scale AI compute.”

However, construction, maintenance and environmental concerns, on top of the financial challenges, remain as substantial barriers in making SBDCs a reality just yet.

The report noted, for example, that even if technical constraints are solved – such as radiation tolerance of the equipment, achieving batteries with high enough energy density, and the various problems around in-orbit maintenance – “that only establishes the possibility of deploying SBDCs; it does not establish whether doing so makes financial sense”.

While orbital datacenters seem far-fetched, the US Federal Communications Commission has received applications for a combined total of more than one million low Earth orbit satellites to operate as datacentres, and China’s state space corporation has also announced plans for a “Space Cloud” by 2030.

How do SBDCs work? SBDCs operate as a constellation of satellites in “dawn-dusk sun synchronous orbit” – capturing solar energy at all times by flying over places at sunset and sunrise, as waste heat is dissipated through “passive radiative cooling”. The satellites would process AI workloads and relay data through inter-satellite links to communication satellites, which would then transmit data via radio frequency or laser downlinks to ground stations, then to users. Current satellites, typically operating at 20-39kW, are small compared with the next generation of satellites needed for SBDCs, which are targeted at 100-150kW per satellite and would weigh approximately two tonnes. “At ~$1,500/kg, launching 1GW of compute costs roughly $30bn, the largest barrier to commercial viability,” said BCG, while government-imposed power tariffs would add to the equation. Costs are currently up to three times more than terrestrial AI infrastructures, although this is predicted to narrow to approximately 1.5x in the next five to 10 years. SBDCs are expected to be used in scenarios where “structural advantages of orbit outweigh a persistent cost premium”. This could include processes such as “non-latency-sensitive inferencing, sovereign workloads and the processing of space-generated data”. BCG added that any workloads that are sensitive to latency, such as training large language models (LLMs), are currently not fit for SBDCs, meaning organisations will only be able to opt for use cases where response time is not critical. The workloads that are likely to remain on Earth are therefore real-time applications that require sub-50 millisecond (ms) response times. “[SBDCs are] a credible new layer of AI infrastructure that will most likely serve a meaningful but bounded share of the market by 2040, anchored in workloads where orbit’s structural advantages, namely geographic distribution and sovereignty, outweigh a narrowing cost premium,” said BCG.

Challenges of technical feasibility SBDCs at scale would mean mass production and deployment of “satellite buses, space-grade solar arrays, radiators and other subsystems at volumes the industry has not yet reached”. A majority of constraints assessed in deploying SBDCs at scale were predicted to be solved in 10 years – including launch cost, cooling systems, battery life, radiation, connectivity and in-orbit maintenance. The biggest challenge identified was in-orbit maintenance. A majority of the cost of running SBDCs would come down to graphics processing unit (GPU) compute, which needs replacing every five years – this could cost up to 55% of SBDC expenditure, compared with launch costs at around 22%. A 100kW satellite also requires a radiator of 400 square metres, an “unprecedented” size, with cooling and in-orbit maintenance years away from readiness. The report calculated a failure rate of 30% per constellation deployment. A failed GPU or component can mean the whole satellite is lost as there are no current means of in-orbit servicing.