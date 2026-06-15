Big tech must introduce age checks to support UK’s under-16s social media ban

The UK government will require big tech companies to introduce age verification technology as it gears up to ban children from social media by April 2027.

Prime minister Keir Starmer announced today that the UK intends to take its restrictions further than Australia by not only banning social media for under-16s, but also restricting their access to adult content via artificial intelligence (AI) and tackling “infinite scrolling”.

Under the plan, children will be banned from Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X, but they will still have access to encrypted messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Signal.

The announcement has produced a backlash from critics, who argue that it will require adults and children to verify their age – for example, by uploading government ID or using AI to estimate ages from an image – which could lead to unintended risks, including hacking of personal data.

Tech groups – including Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat – warned that the ban risked pushing young people towards less safe platforms.

UK to take restrictions further than Australia The UK’s ban follows a similar move by Australia, which introduced an outright social media ban for children in December 2025. Starmer said the UK would go further by taking action to ensure that livestreaming platforms and the ability of strangers to communicate with children on gaming platforms are turned off by default for under-16s and 17-year-olds. The ban will prevent AI chatbots from offering sexually explicit content to under-18s, and there will also be restrictions for under-18s accessing “romantic companion chatbots”. The government said it would publish details of plans for overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under-18s in July. Speaking at Downing Street this morning, the prime minister said that because of the government’s experience with the Online Safety Act, which has been used to restrict access by children to adult sites, it has an “understanding of how to apply age verification technology”. Powers introduced in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act, which became law in April, mean the government can “move at pace” and adapt as technology changes. Starmer said he hoped to pass the regulation before Christmas and bring the ban into force by spring 2027. “We have these powers, so we are ready and confident that this ban can be effective now,” he said.

No contradiction between ban and supporting big tech Starmer said that there was no contradiction between supporting big tech and protecting children. “When I look at the brilliance of the innovators in AI and tech, I know very well that it is possible to do both. The innovation is incredible. Don’t tell me that it’s impossible for those innovators, those people who are brilliant at technology, to devise ways to protect our children,” he said. Don’t tell me that it’s impossible for those innovators, those people who are brilliant at technology, to devise ways to protect our children Keir Starmer, UK prime minister The prime minister said success could be measured by a drop in the number of children using social media. But equally and perhaps more important is creating a “cultural change” that would see children having more “enriched childhoods”. Starmer said he would discuss the ban with US president Donald Trump, who has expressed opposition to UK restrictions on big tech companies. “I honestly think that across world leaders, there has always been a recognition that leaders have to take steps to protect children. I don’t think that’s controversial. There will also be arguments as to exactly what the limits of that are and what rules should be in place, but I don’t see that as a problem,” he said.

Delivering effective age verification The government said it would learn lessons from Australia’s experience by introducing more highly effective age assurance (HEAA) measures to support compliance, making it far harder for children to bypass safeguards. In a letter to Ofcom, published today, Liz Kendall, secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, asked the regulator to conduct a “rapid assessment” of what “highly effective age assurance” would look like and to assess what new methods could support age verification in the future by October. She said that she had asked Ofcom to prioritise data privacy and security. The prime minister did not say whether the government intended to ban under-16s from accessing virtual private networks (VPNs), which could be used to circumvent age verification. Today’s announcement follows a government consultation that received 116,000 responses from parents, children and experts. Downing Street said the responses showed overwhelming public backing for tougher action, with nine in 10 parents saying they would support a social media ban for children under 16. Platforms with built-in safeguards for children, including YouTube Kids, Lego Play and Google Classroom, will fall outside the ban, said Starmer.