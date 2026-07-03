Platforms must shoulder burden of proof for social media design

The harms of social media design are so clear that the “burden of proof” for safer features must fall on the companies themselves, rather than parents or policymakers, a technology psychologist has told MPs.

During its inquiry into neuroscience and digital childhoods on 24 June, the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee was told by Ravi Iyer, managing director of the Psychology of Technology Institute at the University of Southern California, that the UK’s age limit policy should be tied to harmful design features.

“In every country, there is an age where you let kids do things that they know are harmful to themselves … I do not think we have thought of that for social media,” Iyer said, adding that “the harms are so clear right now that presuming that they are unsafe and then forcing the burden of proof to be on the companies” is the quickest route to effective harm reduction.

Instead of regulating the behaviour of young people, he considers restrictions on design features to be “regulating the contractual relationship” between tech companies and people, as children give away their data and consent to design features to access the digital world.

This includes design decisions built to keep people hooked, such as engagement-based algorithms, gamification and frictionless interfaces like infinite scroll or autoplay, which “do not give you the chance to reconsider” using these products.

He added that if the UK government wants to protect under-16s for this amalgamation of harmful design features, “a great way to start is by presuming that the platforms that have this combination of features are harmful until they remove these features, rather than trying to pick out these features one by one”.

Iyer – who previously worked at Meta for four years – said if there is a presumption that social media platforms are harmful, “then the platforms have to prove themselves safe by showing that they do not have certain design features”.

While platforms have historically argued on the safety of specific design features, he said, introducing age limits tied to harmful design features – as has taken place in Indonesia and Canada – “shifts the burden of proof from policymakers to the companies”, which must be able to show that their products are safe.

He added that, in his experience of speaking to people at the large social media firms, the pressure placed on these platforms by age-limit policies is positively influencing design decisions that are beneficial for all users, not just under-16s.

“Once you prove that these design features are harmful for kids, it is natural to also show that these design features are harmful for others,” he said.

“I do not think there is any tension between age-limiting these platforms for under-16s and putting pressure on companies in terms of design. I think you can do both, and in practice, they have been complementary in every other jurisdiction that I have experience in.”