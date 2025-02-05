Youth activists protest Meta over mental health impacts

Youth activists have gathered outside Meta’s London offices to protest how the company allegedly exploits younger users for profit at the expense of their mental health, as part of a wider series of actions against the corporate and structural drivers of mental illness.

On 4 February 2025, around 20 youth activists with experience of online harms staged a protest outside Meta’s Euston offices – where they unfurled banners reading “Meta profiting from our misery” and held a “die-in” – to draw attention to the ways in which the social media giant’s business model contributes to negative mental health outcomes.

Coordinated by Just Treatment – a patient-led health justice organisation – and led by young people aged 18 to 30 with direct lived experience of mental illness (including PTSD, anorexia, anxiety and depression), the action marks the launch of their Mad Youth Organise (MYO) campaign, which is intended to highlight the role corporate power plays in creating the conditions that young people are forced to live under.

During the protest outside Meta offices – which forced its employees into using the back entrances – activists highlighted a number of issues to Computer Weekly, including problems around cyber bullying, content that promotes suicide or self-harm being served to vulnerable people, the various forms of dysmorphia caused by the constant barrage of unrealistic body images, and the general lack of safeguarding for young people.

All of this, they said, is underpinned by addictive algorithms that are designed to keep people hooked on the platform and the harmful content it’s feeding them.

They highlighted how, in the US, Meta is currently being sued in 41 states for allegedly building addictive features into its Instagram and Facebook platforms.

Computer Weekly contacted Meta about the protest and the protestors’ claims, but received no response by time of publication.

Social media fuelling depression Speaking with Computer Weekly about how she has been personally affected by social media use from a young age, one of the MYO campaigners, Gigi El-Halaby, said it fuelled her descent into anorexia and depression, and ultimately led to a suicide attempt. “I used to spend hours on social media already as a vulnerable teenager, and it was hours of social comparison and really unrealistic beauty standards, and also a lot of harassment, cyber bullying and really harmful content that really fuelled my distress,” she said, adding that in practice, social media is isolating people from one another and undermining their chances of forming the genuine “community and connection” that is needed to improve many young people’s mental health. “I know I’m not alone in this. I know that millions of young people feel the same way, and there’s no accountability at all from the social media firms that are actually driving this crisis.” To help alleviate the pressures placed on young people by Meta and other social media companies, the activists are calling on the UK government to force these companies to pay financial compensation that can be used to fund timely and appropriate mental health care for young people across Britain; where hundreds of thousands of children are stuck on long waiting lists to access vital services. “I want social media platforms to stop pretending like they care about our mental health, and actually start trying to put their money where their mouth is, because the profit margins they hold are so monumental,” said El-Halaby, who described the levy being proposed as a “social media tax” that can help young people get the support they need before they reach a crisis point. However, their calls for financial compensation are not limited to tech firms, and also extend to a range of companies in other sectors they say are negatively shaping the conditions under which young people have to live, including property developers, fossil fuel giants and private healthcare providers. The MYO campaign’s “week of action” (which coincides with Children’s Mental Health Week) will also see the activists target Priory Roehampton, a privately run mental health hospital, over the poor care NHS inpatients receive in comparison with privately paying patients; the Home Builders Federation, a trade association representing private sector homebuilders in England and Wales; and an undisclosed big oil corporation.