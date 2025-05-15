Can 'god-like technologies' be prevented from harming a generation of children?

As the UK’s Online Safety Act (OSA) continues to make its way through the implementation process - with a deadline of 24 July for affected companies to complete their child safety assessments - I’ve been thinking a lot about a quote from the US natural scientist E.O. Wilson: "The real problem of humanity is we have Paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions and god-like technologies."

I’m not inferring that Ofcom, the regulatory body for overseeing the implementation of OSA, is medieval, just making the point about whether it will be agile enough to really call the god-like technology companies to account.

Time after time the social media giants have avoided censure or legal challenges by citing Section 230 of the US Communications Decency Act, which prevents companies from being held liable for content posted on their platforms.

But there may be sunshine on the horizon - although in tragic circumstances - with a groundbreaking legal challenge in the US.

Don't look away The progress of the case is the subject of a compelling documentary by Bloomberg Originals, Can’t look away: The case against social media. Bloomberg followed the work of the Social Media Victims Law Centre (SMVLC) led by lawyer Matthew Bergman and his colleagues in the lead-up to their first court appearance to try to move the case to the discovery phase. On one side of the courthouse were the amassed families who had lost their children to suicide, self-harm, drugs and sexual exploitation through their use of social media. On the other, Jessica Grant, the legal representative for Snap Inc, owner of Snapchat. The bereaved families held up pictures of their dead children while Grant took to the floor and addressed the judge with some chilling remarks: “Section 230 immunises internet service providers like Snap from any claim whether product liability, negligence or any other public nuisance”. Given that the SMVLC had described the case as representing “the voices of the children coming back from the grave holding these companies to account,” her statement seemed particularly hostile, cloth-eared and egregious. But the reason this case is groundbreaking and historic is that it’s the first time a case is being brought not on the grounds of platform versus content and Section 230, but rather on the grounds of product design – that is, that these companies are not just publishing user-generated content but are actively designing algorithms to push harmful content at pre-teens and adolescents to deliver greater engagement and growth. These child victims are not searching for this content, it is being pushed into their feeds and streams with disastrous consequences. Their parents are completely unaware of what their children are consuming.

Add followers, get Adderall One of the cases being represented by the SMVLC is that of Michael Brewer, who was 11 when he joined Snapchat. Snapchat has a feature called Quick Add which incentivises young people to add as many followers as possible. Of course, they have no idea who any of these new followers are. At age 13, shortly after using Quick Add, Michael was contacted by an individual who asked, “What do you want?” When Michael asked, “What do you mean?” within an hour he was sent a photograph of a comprehensive drug menu. Thereafter he testified he was receiving these drug menus in six out of 10 of his stories on the hour. He eventually went looking for Adderall, but was told by the drug dealer he could have Percocet instead. The pill was delivered by the dealers straight to his home courtesy of SnapMap which allows followers to see your location in real time. Except it was not Percocet, it was a fake pill laced with fentanyl. The consequences were tragic. Within an hour of consuming the pill he was in a life-threatening situation - he eventually died but was resuscitated with unbearable consequences. Michael is now wheelchair bound with a significant brain injury. Even more heartbreaking is hearing from SMVLC lawyers that Michael is unique in their fentanyl-related social media cases - he is the only one still alive. During the course of the Bloomberg documentary, it also charts evidence given by the CEOs of the social media giants in a landmark Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on 31 January 2024. Meta, TikTok and Snap all gave evidence on the impact of social media on young people. With the bereaved families in attendance, it was astounding to hear Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg say, “There is no scientific evidence that use of social media has any impact on mental health”. This was quite something given evidence to the contrary from within his own company. We know this from documents revealed by the whistleblower Frances Haugen, who confirmed that Facebook prioritised engagement and profit over safety and hid these facts from legislators and the public.