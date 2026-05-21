Social media addiction by design poses hard questions for business use

Social media providers are facing a blizzard of regulation and legal action over children and teenagers’ use of social media. Last December, Australia banned under-16s from logging in to major social media services, and numerous other countries are following suit.

The UK government is consulting on blocking under-16s from social media, artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, gaming services and virtual private networks. “Addictive algorithms, clearly to my mind, shouldn’t be permitted,” prime minister Keir Starmer told the Sunday Mirror on 28 March 2026. “This is the platforms trying to get children to stay on for longer, to get addicted. I can’t see that there’s a case for that, and therefore I can see we’re going to have to act.” Starmer referred to a Los Angeles jury’s decision on 25 March that found that Meta and Google deliberately built their services to be addictive as a “turning point”.

In his 2024 book The Anxious Generation, psychologist Jonathan Haidt discussed social media addictive design features such as pulling to refresh, autoplaying, “infinite scrolls” of algorithmically selected material and streaks that praise users for doing something every day. Haidt is partly responsible for Australia’s legislation; South Australia’s premier Peter Malinauskas introduced restrictions on social media in his state after his wife told him to read it.

At present, governments and lawyers are focusing on children and teenagers, but adults are increasingly concerned. Recent research by regulator Ofcom found that two-thirds of online adults say they sometimes spend too long on their devices, with some setting time limits, deleting apps and leaving their smartphones at home.

While no one is talking about banning any business software, some have adopted techniques used by social media. So, how should employers balance effective use of such software with their employees’ digital wellbeing?

Employee wellbeing in the digital age Justin Megawarne, managing partner of London-based technology consultancy Megaslice, lets the company’s 15 employees choose where to work – whether that be at home, the office or at a client site. “That extends out to how you control your head space,” he says. “If you want to turn all your notifications off for five hours, do it. Do whatever you have to do to make the client happy – sometimes that means being available for interruptions, sometimes it doesn’t.” The company discourages staff from using social media – given the toxicity of some discussions and their echo chamber tendency which can lessen diversity of thought – and encourages them to talk to each other, whether face to face or through a call. The company currently uses Google Chat but is considering a move to Twist, an asynchronous messaging app with fewer notifications and no presence indicator. Megawarne says that he does not see the appeal of gamification and other social media techniques. “If I see a tool and I think an intelligent person would baulk at this, I probably will not adopt it,” he says. “If it has all these shiny things going ‘ping!’ and I can’t see a thoughtful person wanting to use this, then that’s it.” He is keen on his staff taking breaks from what is often intellectually and creatively demanding work: “You have to let the mind sit fallow. There are things that happen in the unconscious and the subconscious that don’t happen if you are constantly on it, constantly interrupted, constantly switched on.” He sometimes intervenes if he sees staff working late online: “I will tell them, you have to stop right now, close the laptop now, don’t answer your phone, don’t look at your messages.” To set an example, if he has an idea at 9.30pm, he may write an email but schedule it to send at 8am the following morning. Megawarne says employers should ask themselves if software notifications increase either customer satisfaction or employee morale, and if not, shut them down. Some employers say they do not matter as their staff are not that creative, but he adds: “They are very creative at trying to get work done and gaming all these stupid measures. People are genuinely ingenious when it comes to working around something.” When you stop measuring inputs like when people are online, and you start measuring what they actually deliver, you give them agency over their relationship with that technology Danny Coleman, Adaptavist Danny Coleman, director of strategic services and operations at UK-headquartered technology consultancy Adaptavist, runs a team that helps clients to use work management platform Monday.com. “My thesis is that organisations should measure outputs, not inputs,” he says. “When you stop measuring inputs like when people are online, and you start measuring what they actually deliver, you give them agency over their relationship with that technology. That’s what frees people up to use this technology in ways that benefits them without succumbing to some of those gamification techniques.” He adds that practice is more important than theory: “Policy plays a role, but trusting people to manage their own time and how they use those tools plays a bigger role.” If organisations say there is no expectation to respond to messages out of business hours, but reward those who do or punish those who don’t, staff will draw their own conclusions. Coleman says that configuring systems to work for neurodivergent staff can help: “If every AI feature and every engagement mechanic in enterprise software is optimised for engagement, then that’s not going to serve those neurodivergent users. Neurodivergent-friendly design is better for everybody, it just happens to be necessary for people require different ways of engaging with technology. If you design for people who are most sensitive to that digital noise, you end up building a better experience for the whole user base.” It also means that neurodivergent users may be able to use systems without changes, helping them and meeting legal requirements for necessary adjustments without extra work.