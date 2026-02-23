Governments urged to step up enforcement of big tech amid rush to ban social media for under-16s

European states should consider enforcing regulations against big tech companies before they consider banning children and teenagers from social media, according to the Council of Europe’s human rights spokesperson.

The commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O’Flaherty, said there is a danger that imposing minimum ages for social media could distract from the need to hold technology companies accountable for their behaviour.

His comments come as a growing number of countries, including the UK, Germany, Spain and Greece, are looking at age restrictions for social media platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

O’Flaherty, an Irish human rights lawyer, said governments need to have a more nuanced discussion, including considering the human rights of children to freedom of expression, and stronger enforcement against tech companies, before banning young people from social media.

“It is clear that children need to be protected. There is no issue there,” he told Computer Weekly. But he said, rather than default to social media bans, countries need to take a more considered approach, including doing a “better job of policing the platforms and making them responsible and liable for their own practices”.

Although the European Union (EU) has introduced laws such as the Digital Rights Act, which allow countries to bring enforcement action against technology companies that fail to protect children, he argued that enforcement by member states has been inadequate.

“This is a good piece of legislation, but we need to see it vigorously enforced across each country where it applies. It’s not that we lack the law – we need to see the concerted, sustained delivery of the law that would make a difference,” he said. “We need to get all the member states up to the same level of vigorous enforcement.”