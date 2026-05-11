UK government renews calls to sign Cyber Resilience Pledge

As the much-vaunted Cyber Security and Resilience Bill looks set to continue its progress through parliament following the King’s Speech on Wednesday 13 May, the UK government has urged businesses to sign up to its Cyber Resilience Pledge

First trailed last month by security minister Dan Jarvis at the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC’s) annual CyberUK conference, the pledge will launch later this year and sets out three concrete actions that organisations should be taking: making cyber security a board-level responsibility; signing up to the NCSC’s Early Warning Service; and requiring Cyber Essentials certification across their supply chains.

“Cyber security is now fundamental to economic growth, job creation and the resilience of the services people rely on every day,” said cyber security minister Baroness Lloyd.

“The UK has a world‑class cyber sector that is creating skilled jobs and protecting our economy - and government is doing more by investing in its own defences, legislating to require more of essential services and setting clear national standards,” she said.

“As threats evolve, businesses of all sizes need to step up and take practical action now. The Cyber Resilience Pledge is a clear call for companies to strengthen their defences, protect their customers and play their part in keeping the UK secure and competitive,” added Lloyd.