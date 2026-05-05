EU finance firms urged to get on with anti-money laundering compliance

Incomplete guidance and data quality challenges are making it difficult for financial services firms to meet the rules of the EU’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Package regulations, according to PwC research.

A survey carried out by PwC Luxembourg found that only a third of the 500 firms questioned across 40 EMEA countries will be ready for the July 2027 AML regulation deadline.

PwC found that companies are struggling because full guidelines on the regulations, known as regulatory technical standards (RTS), are not yet available and, from a technological point of view, they are finding it difficult to provide the data demanded by regulators.

“The regulation has a very aggressive timeline and there is a lot of work in progress on the specific details while the [compliance] deadline is not moving,” said Michael Weis, anti-financial crime leader at PwC Luxembourg.

But, while incomplete guidance from regulators is cited as a reason for firms falling short of compliance, Weis urged them to do what they can now.

“When part of the regulation or part of the details are not known yet, it’s not a good reaction to say, ‘Let’s wait and see, let’s wait until we know everything before we start analysing’,” Weis told Computer Weekly.

“Don’t lose time,” he warned.

The EU AML Package was adopted in 2024 in an attempt to harmonise anti-money laundering rules across Europe. It established a new central authority –AMLA, based in Frankfurt

“Our findings show many institutions are still in the early stages of preparing for the EU AML Package, with readiness varying widely across sectors and jurisdictions,” said Weis. “As implementation advances, the key test will be whether firms can translate the new rulebook and related RTS documents into scalable operating models supported by strong data and technology foundations.”