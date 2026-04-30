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Cloud revenues up 35% YoY in a hot market that’s accelerating
Synergy Research figures put Q1 cloud revenues at $129bn. Meanwhile, AWS, Microsoft and Google have 63% of the world market, which shows an acceleration delta of 13%
Cloud service provider revenues worldwide for the first quarter of 2026 were up by $35bn year-on-year (YoY) and reached $129bn, according to data from US-based datacentre and cloud market analysts Synergy Research Group, which takes into account the hyperscalers – Amazon Webs Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft – plus tier two providers that include artificial intelligence (AI-)focused neoclouds, as well as more general cloud providers.
The market is accelerating quickly – possibly driven by AI deployments – when comparing run rate with actual trailing 12-month revenues. Q1 2026 was the ninth successive quarter in which YoY growth increased, attaining 35%.
According to the Synergy data, cloud service revenues have hit their highest growth rate since the fourth quarter of 2021, when the market was 40% of its current size. That swelling of revenues could be down to AI driving major changes in the cloud market.
The hyperscalers maintain a strong lead in the market, with Amazon in top position – however, Microsoft and Google achieved substantially higher growth rates, with their Q1 worldwide market shares 28%, 21% and 14% respectively.
Among tier two cloud providers, those with the highest growth rates include CoreWeave, OpenAI, Oracle, Crusoe, Nebius, Anthropic and ByteDance. Based on cloud infrastructure service revenues, five neocloud companies are now among the top 30 cloud providers.
Synergy estimates that – with the majority of major cloud providers having now released earnings data for Q1 – quarterly cloud infrastructure service revenues were $128.6bn, with trailing 12-month revenues reaching $455bn. Those include IaaS, PaaS and hosted private cloud services.
With historical – i.e. trailing 12-month revenues of $455bn – and a run rate of $514.4bn calculated from this year’s Q1, the $59.4bn difference shows how quickly the market is accelerating, equating to an acceleration delta of 13%.
“The Q1 market is now fifteen times larger than it was a decade ago and continues to expand at 35% annually,” said John Dinsdale, chief analyst at Synergy Research Group. “Reaching a half-trillion-dollar run rate underscores the far-reaching impact of cloud computing and AI on the IT landscape.
“Our forecasts point to sustained strong growth in the years ahead, with AI continuing to drive usage, unlock new use cases and boost cloud provider revenues. At the same time, the competitive landscape is evolving, with neoclouds playing an increasingly significant role and already accounting for 5% of the total cloud market and a substantially larger share of AI-focused segments.”
US fastest growing region
Public IaaS and PaaS services account for the bulk of the market, according to Synergy, and those grew by 38% in Q1. The leadership of the major cloud providers is even more pronounced in public cloud, where the top three account for 67% of the market.
Geographically, the cloud market continues to grow strongly in all regions of the world. When measured in local currencies, the major countries with the strongest growth included India, Indonesia, Ireland, Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia, where growth rates were all well above the worldwide average.
The US remains by far the largest cloud market, with its scale far surpassing the whole APAC region. The US market grew by 37% in Q1. In Europe, the largest cloud markets are the UK and Germany, but the markets with the highest growth rates were Ireland, Norway and Poland.
Read more about the cloud market
- Global cloud infrastructure spending hits $102.6bn in Q3 2025. The cloud infrastructure market grew 25% year on year, driven by enterprises moving from AI experimentation to scaled deployment, according to research from Omdia.
- Why the CMA must act now on cloud before the UK loses its digital future. The UK competition watchdog is prevaricating over tackling the dominance of AWS and Microsoft in the cloud market – it needs to enforce change soon or UK businesses will suffer.