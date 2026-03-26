Agentic bots and synthetic identities fuel surge in fraud

Global fraud attacks have grown by 8% over the past year, driven by the weaponisation of artificial intelligence (AI) and the rapid emergence of agentic bots capable of bypassing traditional behavioural detection tools.

According to the 2026 cybercrime report from LexisNexis Risk Solutions, which analysed over 116 billion online transactions globally in 2025, malicious actors are increasingly experimenting with the same advanced technologies that are transforming digital commerce.

A key finding from the research is a staggering 450% rise in traffic from AI agents between January and December 2025. Unlike traditional automated scripts, AI agents can impersonate people and mimic human actions, such as natural cursor movements across a login screen, with a high degree of credibility.

“Fraud continues to evolve at pace with digital innovation,” said Stephen Topliss, vice-president of fraud and identity at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “While organisations are strengthening defences across channels, cybercriminal networks are scaling automation, shifting tactics and probing for any available weaknesses across the digital customer journey.”

Topliss added that attackers are increasingly relying on “advanced bots and AI-driven tools to mimic human behaviour and test defences with unprecedented speed and accuracy.” As a result, the volume of malicious bot attacks grew by 59% globally last year.

The rise of synthetic identities Apart from the surge in automated and agent-driven attacks, the threat landscape is being reshaped by a rise in synthetic identity fraud. The report noted an eight-fold global increase in the use of synthetic identities year-over-year, making it the fastest-growing fraud type worldwide. More than one in 10 frauds now involve a synthetic identity, where fraudsters stitch together new, fictitious profiles from various stolen identity attributes to commit financial crimes. Because there is no immediate victim to raise the alarm, this tactic offers high potential returns. It has proved especially prevalent in Latin America, where synthetic identity fraud now accounts for 48.3% of the region’s fraud.



Despite the growing occurrences of identity fabrication, first-party fraud, where customers defraud organisations themselves, remains the leading source of fraud globally for the second consecutive year, accounting for 38.3% of all reported incidents. In the EMEA region, this figure jumped to over half (51.7%).