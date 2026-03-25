US government launches Bureau of Emerging Threats

The US government has formally launched a new Bureau of Emerging Threats within the State Department to protect and mitigate against threats posed to America’s national security by cyber attacks, the weaponisation of space, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI)

Although its existence first became public knowledge just under 12 months ago, the State Department has kept a tight lid on the precise nature of the Bureau until this week, when senior officials broke their silence in conversation with reporters from TV network ABC.

“The bureau will address not only the current threats we face today in cyber space, outer space, critical infrastructure, and through the misuse of disruptive technology like AI and quantum, but those we will face in the decades ahead," State Department principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott told ABC News.

Led by career diplomat Anny Vu, the Bureau ultimately reports to the under secretary for arms control and international security Thomas DiNanno, and will contain five distinct offices covering cyber security, critical national infrastructure (CNI), disruptive technology, space security, and threat assessment.

Officials told ABC they would be heavily focused on the activities of the so-called Big Four nation-state threat actors – China, Iran, North Korea and Russia – as well as international terrorist organisations.

The network additionally reported that the State Department has not revealed any details pertaining to the Bureau’s budget, staffing levels, or how it will work alongside the multiple pre-existing US agencies that claim some degree of expertise on cyber security matters – such as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) and the National Security Agency (NSA).