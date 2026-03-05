Quarter of social care staff don’t use technology to deliver care

A survey by the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has found that some care providers still do not use any technologies to deliver care.

A report on the results, published on 6 March, said that despite the government’s progress on introducing digital technologies in the care sector, 27% of those surveyed reported they use no technology in their jobs.

The survey, which was conducted in February and March 2025, found that within micro providers, the number of those using no technology to provide care and support rose to 40%.

Of those that did use technology, the most commonly used was monitoring sensors and equipment, personal alarms, and video appointments.

According to the survey, results showed that larger social care providers tended to use technology more than smaller providers.

One of the key barriers to using technology, cited in the report, was the cost and licensing fees, staff training, and cyber security. Staff reluctance to use technology, alongside a lack of digital skills of both staff and care recipients, also featured as barriers.

Another reason why staff are unable to use technology is a lack of connectivity.