Nordics ally with Baltics to accelerate digital wallet roll-out

The far-reaching and collaborative Nordic-Baltic digital wallet project is on course to begin its initial testing phase in April.

The project has launched in the wake of a joint declaration by participating governments to create a shared certification system that will smooth the path to the adoption of secure and cost-effective applications for the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI-Wallet), the initiative that forms a central part of the European Commission’s Digital Europe Programme launched in 2021.

The formation of the Nordic-Baltic coalition will accelerate the development of a common certification system in advance of the roll-out of EUDI-Wallets across the region in the fourth quarter of 2026.

As part of the cross-border collaboration, Nordic and Baltic governments plan to link the various national digital identity wallets to state-managed population registers, a process designed to enable “citizens” to digitally present to others on EUDI-Wallets using a jointly developed identity-matching mechanism.

At the wider European Union (EU) level, the fully functional EUDI-Wallet will serve as a mobile telephone application to store verified personal data for use in digital services throughout the EU, with each member state taking charge of its own application.

The accelerated nature of the cooperation forms part of a broader and shared objective on the part of Nordic and Baltic states to expand cross-border collaboration in core technologies, including digital and artificial intelligence (AI), to create a more open and interoperable area for citizens, public authorities and businesses across the Nordic and Baltic regions.

The multi-nation initiative is purposed to position the Nordic and Baltic-rim states as the first common region inside the EU to offer secure and reliable EUDI-Wallet service solutions that can be used across the EU.

Joint certification system The first stage in the EUDI-Wallet project involves the development of a joint Nordic-Baltic certification system for digital wallets, a process that will require the removal by partner states of any administrative barriers that may impede progress towards identifying “multiple wallet solutions” in the development of the EUDI-Wallet offering. The shared mission of delivering EUDI-Wallet services is tasked to digitisation ministers in each of the seven participating Nordic and Baltic countries. The actual testing of EUDI-Wallet services is expected to take between six to eight months, followed by a formal and simultaneous launch across all Nordic and Baltic countries in the fourth quarter. The EUDI-Wallet collaboration is the latest in a series of cross-border advanced digital and AI technology projects between the neighbouring Nordic and Baltic states. In an earlier joint initiative, rolled-out in Helsinki in October 2025, the same configuration of countries established a Nordic-Baltic AI platform that includes the New Nordics AI centre (NN-AI). The centre’s key mission will have a sharp focus on increasing the adoption of AI as a value-adding tool to enhance the competitiveness of state and private enterprises across the region. The deepening momentum for cooperation within the critical areas of AI and digital will help propel the Nordic and Baltic states to achieve their shared goal of becoming Europe’s most sustainable and integrated economic region by 2030, said Jarkko Levasma, the director general of the Public Sector Information and Communications Technology unit, which operates as a division of Finland’s Ministry of Finance (MoF). “In the area of cross-border and national data exchange, the EU’s common digital identity wallet is one of the most visible areas of future development,” said Levasma. “It can enable ease and speed of business processes. The digital wallet also offers the possibility to combine different services in one place, which reduces unnecessary paperwork and saves time.”