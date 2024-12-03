Nordic states launch ambitious AI centre regional plan

Denmark, Sweden and Norway also saw their rankings fall in the index. Denmark’s rank dropped from 16 in 2023 to 22 in 2024, while Sweden’s ranking slipped from 17 in 2023 to 25 in 2024. Norway’s ranking declined from 24 in 2023 to 26. Iceland’s ranking of 40 in 2024 was unchanged from 2023, a year when the index graded 62 nations.

A roadmap to strengthen regional AI collaboration, in addition to expanding its reach to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, was outlined at a special meeting of Nordic and Baltic digitisation ministers in Stockholm in November. The AI Readiness meeting discussed 21 recommendations formulated by public and private sector stakeholders operating in the field of AI, and followed the Nordic Council’s AI Readiness Forum held in Copenhagen in August.

Regional cooperation and a heightened level of coordination are essential to address both the immense opportunities as well as the technical and ethical challenges posed by AI, said Erik Slottner, Sweden’s public administration and digital policy minister.