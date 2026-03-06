Enterprises warming to AI PCs growing amid cloud costs

As enterprises double down on the use of artificial intelligence (AI), more are warming up to AI-enabled personal computers to cut cloud computing costs, improve productivity, and protect sensitive corporate data.

That was according to Ketan Patel, president of HP’s personal systems business, who revealed that AI PCs made up 35% of the company’s total PC shipments in its most recent fiscal first quarter, up from 30% in the previous quarter.

In a recent interview with Computer Weekly in Singapore, Patel noted that procurement of AI PCs in the first half of 2025 was mostly about future-proofing, as enterprise buyers fear missing out on new technologies over a standard three-to-four-year hardware refresh cycle.

But in the second half of the year, adoption accelerated as businesses began to see more returns on investment (ROI) from AI PCs, driven largely by the growing cost of using cloud-based AI services, Patel said.

“When customers are accessing AI through the cloud, the number of tokens they are consuming and the associated costs have become a discussion point,” he explained. “If you’re able to deliver that kind of experience on a device, then it’s a strong ROI.”

Another driver of AI PC adoption is data privacy. With the advent of highly efficient, small language models, enterprise users can analyse local documents and data on AI PCs while maintaining data privacy and meeting other compliance requirements.

Patel added that latency-sensitive applications, such as live translation and retail environments using edge-based ambient AI, are also pushing inferencing away from the cloud onto AI PCs equipped with neural processing units (NPUs).

The biggest driver of demand for AI PCs may well be the growing use of digital assistants that help users improve productivity in day-to-day tasks. Microsoft’s research found that the most efficient users of Copilot saved 10 hours a month, while the figure for the average person was nearly five hours.

More recently, some users of the Claude Cowork agentic AI tool that works with local files and apps to help individuals achieve specific tasks have reported productivity savings of at least 10 hours per week. Anthropic, the company behind Claude, has recently released plugins for Cowork that can be used to perform specific job functions like sales, legal, and financial analysis.

Further taking advantage of AI PCs are use cases related to endpoint security, where suppliers such as ESET are using NPUs to run some AI models for threat detection, improving scan performance and power efficiency.