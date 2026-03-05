UK government departments not sold on shared services strategy, NAO report finds

The UK government’s shared services strategy is unlikely to ever reach its full potential, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

A report by the auditor into the strategy, which was officially launched eight years ago, found that there continues to be inconsistent information, funding issues and a lack of ownership of the programme.

The shared services programme was originally launched in 2018, aiming to help the civil service to achieve greater value for money from its IT systems by giving users access to standardised human resources, procurement, finance and payroll applications through a common platform.

However, in 2021, the government reset the strategy, going from the idea that every single department would procure its own enterprise resource planning (EPR) system to moving to five shared service clusters covering 17 departments.

The five clusters are of varying sizes – named Matrix, Synergy, Unity, Defence and Overseas – and would use central frameworks as the route to procurement, with a new target date of 2028.

However, the latest NAO report found that there are still several issues with the strategy, including interoperability.

With five clusters, there are various systems, which the NAO said “continues to be a problem”. “While clusters have a clear governance structure and delivery plans, governance issues at programme level remain, and Cabinet Office lacks a clear mandate to respond to issues affecting the whole shared services strategy,” the report said.

Data quality While the Cabinet Office has developed a portfolio dashboard for the programme, which aims to give quarterly information on progress, it cannot enforce timely and accurate returns. “As a result, the quality and completeness of data provided by clusters and other programme owners varies significantly, limiting the usefulness of the dashboard,” the report said. It also highlighted issues around expectations and buy-in. While all departments are supportive of the strategy in principal, “buy-in from departments that are current cloud users is not clear, creating some uncertainty for the overall strategy”. This includes both HM Treasury and the Department for Education (DfE), both of which are in the Matrix cluster and have modern ERPs in place already. According to the NAO, both departments would like more information about the likely costs for them before assessing whether implementing the new system would be value for money. “Cabinet Office has stated that it does not consider departments joining shared services optional, and that departments cannot make the decision to move or leave a cluster without assessing value for money across government, nor the impact on the business case,” the report said. It added that while Cabinet Office believes its messaging about arm’s-length bodies (ALBs) being onboarded, clusters and departments had told the NAO otherwise. However, while Cabinet Office oversees the strategy, it lacks the mandate to compel departments to comply, and there is no single authority in government responsible for successful delivery of the programme. “Clusters and their member departments are at different stages of planning for the onboarding of their ALBs and existing plans do not include all ALBs,” the report said. “Onboarding of ALBs will be a big additional step, and one that will require careful planning.”