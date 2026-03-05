Sweden recommends citizens keep £81 in cash per adult in case of payment system crash

Sweden’s central bank has advised citizens to keep SEK1,000 (£81) in cash at home as part of its emergency plans in the event of payment system problems.

Riksbank, as it is known in Sweden, said access to money could be short term, or longer term in the event of crises or even war.

The current geopolitical environment could explain the timing, and Riksbank said “increasing digitisation could make payment systems more vulnerable”. It warned the public to ensure they have different ways to pay and recommended cash, cards and access to payment services via mobile phones be available to citizens.

“The general public is an important part of Sweden’s total defence and central to strengthening national preparedness in the payments market. Having access to different payment methods improves the public’s ability to make payments in the event of temporary disruptions, crises and – in the worst case – war,” said Riksbank.

It said SEK1,000 in cash per adult, in different denominations, should be a benchmark to cover a week’s worth of essential purchases, adding: “Households may need more or less cash at hand, depending on the number of people in the household or the specific needs of the household.”