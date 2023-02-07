‘Profound’ digital pound decision faces policymakers

The UK Treasury has launched a consultation on its plans to launch a digital currency, which could lead to a government-backed digital pound.

The digital pound consultation is to help inform the government – it does not mean a decision has been made to introduce a digital currency.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said: “As the world around us and the way we pay for things becomes more digitalised, the case for a digital pound in the future continues to grow.

“A digital pound would provide a new way to pay, help businesses, maintain trust in money and better protect financial stability.”

He said the consultation would help the government make “a profound decision for the country on the way we use money”.

A central bank-backed digital currency would always retain its value, unlike volatile cryptocurrencies, and would replicate the use of cash.

Chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt said cash was here to stay, but added: “A digital pound issued and backed by the Bank of England could be a new way to pay that is trusted, accessible and easy to use. That is why we want to investigate what is possible first, whilst always making sure we protect financial stability.”

Last month, the Treasury posted its search for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) on LinkedIn, with the successful candidate expected to manage multiple teams, including financial services, financial stability, economics and spending teams.

According to the job listing, candidates would require experience of “working in financial services or of public policymaking in a technical subject or highly regulated area”.