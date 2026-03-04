UK lab gets funding to drive foundational AI research

The UK government has said it will provide up to £40m of funding over six years to develop a UK-based AI research lab, and is calling on the country’s AI experts to bring “their boldest and most ambitious proposals” forward.

The Department for Science Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said researchers will have access to AI research resource compute capacity worth tens of millions of pounds to support their work in the new Fundamental AI Research Lab. The funding call is now open for applications.

Commenting on the research lab, Kedar Pandya, executive director of the Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council’s strategy directorate, said: “Fundamental research enables long-term breakthroughs in AI. The UK’s capability rests on exceptional talent and world-leading university excellence, which underpin today’s systems and will power the next generation of technologies.

“By backing ambitious, ground-breaking work, the new Fundamental AI Research Laboratory will unlock fresh capabilities, strengthen trust and reliability, and help the UK remain at the forefront of advancing AI for society and the economy. This investment builds on a global reputation in mathematics, computer science and engineering, supporting bold, high-reward ideas that can shape the future of AI.”

AI minister Kanishka Narayan said: “AI is already doing things we could never have imagined just a few years ago, like helping to diagnose cancer. It can and will do even more – but if we want this technology to be a force for good, we need to make sure the next big AI breakthroughs are made in Britain.

“This is a long-term investment in the brilliant minds who will keep the UK in the AI fast lane. If we are the ones breaking new ground on what AI can do, we can make sure our values are baked in from the outset. This is a critical part of our mission to make AI work for everyone.”

In February, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) published a six-point strategy with a target completion date of 2031, by which time it believes the research it supports will make the UK a global leader in explainable, human‑in‑the‑loop systems, agentic AI, edge computing and sustainable models. The 2031 target date also sets out ambitions for faster, reproducible science across disciplines through UKRI‑supported national AI testbeds and shared methods, as well as growing the research and innovation workforce to produce more deep technical experts and those who can drive AI companies and research groups.

DSIT has positioned the Fundamental AI Research Lab as an early first step towards delivery of the UKRI AI strategy. The government’s goal is to encourage AI research in areas that can improve citizens’ engagement with public service, support healthcare and the internal workflows within public sector bodies as well as boost the economy.

Applications will be assessed by a peer review panel chaired by DSIT AI ambassador Raia Hadsell, who is also vice-president of research at Google DeepMind.

“AI has the ability to solve humanity’s most complex problems, and fundamental research that helps this technology achieve its full potential is key,” said Hadsell. “The UK has the world-class talent and academic ecosystem to drive transformational research, and I am excited to see the proposals that emerge from this call.”