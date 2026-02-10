Apple and Google pledge to improve app fairness

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is seeking views on commitments from Apple and Google intended to deliver improved “certainty, transparency and fairness for thousands of UK businesses dependent on app stores to serve their customers”.

The proposals are the first changes secured by the CMA following the designation of Apple and Google’s mobile platforms as having strategic market status (SMS) under the digital markets competition regime in October 2025.

This status signifies that a company has entrenched and substantial power in a market, and that it is consequently subject to pro-competition rules to curb its power and influence under the terms of the UK’s Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act.

In October 2025, the CMA found Apple and Google’s mobile platforms held an effective duopoly, with 90% to 100% of UK mobile devices running on Apple or Google’s mobile platform.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “Following designation of Apple and Google’s mobile platforms in October last year, the CMA has moved swiftly to secure a package of commitments from Apple and Google that will boost the UK’s app economy, giving developers the opportunity and confidence they need to invest and innovate.

“The ability to secure immediate commitments from Apple and Google reflects the unique flexibility of the UK digital markets competition regime and offers a practical route to swiftly address the concerns we’ve identified.

“These are important first steps while we continue to work on a broad range of additional measures to improve Apple and Google’s app store services in the UK. For example, by enabling more choice and innovation in digital wallets, boosting the UK’s fintech sector and potentially supporting the roll-out of digital IDs.”

The CMA said its intent is to boost the UK’s app economy and provide developers with confidence that they will be treated fairly by Apple and Google. The UK has a vibrant app developer community, it said, representing Europe’s largest app economy by revenue and app developer count. In total, the UK app economy generates an estimated 1.5% of the UK’s GDP and supports around 400,000 jobs, according to the CMA, with particular strengths in gaming and financial services.

The CMA said Apple has signed up to extra commitments that will enable developers to request more interoperable access to the iOS and iPadOS mobile operating systems. The proposals are part of an ongoing programme of work and updates that include ensuring businesses can get fairer terms for distributing their apps to customers, and making sure businesses like fintechs can access the tools they need to compete fairly with Apple’s digital wallet.

If Apple and Google fail to implement their commitments effectively, the CMA would expect to move swiftly to impose formal “conduct requirements”.

The specific commitments include:

App review: Making sure Apple and Google “review” apps to be distributed on their app stores in a fair, objective and transparent way, and do not discriminate against apps that compete with their own, or give preferential treatment to their own apps.

Making sure Apple and Google “review” apps to be distributed on their app stores in a fair, objective and transparent way, and do not discriminate against apps that compete with their own, or give preferential treatment to their own apps. App ranking: Making sure Apple and Google “rank” apps in their app stores in a fair, objective and transparent way, and do not discriminate against apps that compete with their own, or give preferential treatment to their own apps.

Making sure Apple and Google “rank” apps in their app stores in a fair, objective and transparent way, and do not discriminate against apps that compete with their own, or give preferential treatment to their own apps. Data collection: Making sure Apple and Google safeguard the app data they gather from developers in the course of app review and do not use this data unfairly.

Making sure Apple and Google safeguard the app data they gather from developers in the course of app review and do not use this data unfairly. Interoperability: Enabling developers to more easily request interoperable access to features and functionality within Apple’s mobile operating systems, giving businesses more certainty over how they can deliver innovative products and services to UK consumers. Apple has committed to considering requests fairly and objectively.

In a blog post, Will Hayter, executive director for digital markets at the CMA, wrote: “To reach users with Apple mobile devices, app developers have no choice but to distribute on Apple’s App Store. While other options are available, Google’s Play Store is by far the main distribution channel for app developers seeking to reach Android users.

“These app stores are therefore essential for app developers, and it is important they are treated fairly and have confidence and certainty they will be able to serve their customers and bring new innovations forward. This is especially important for key services like banking and payment apps, and ensures UK consumers have access to a wide range of products and services on their mobile devices.”

The CMA has stated that Apple and Google having the SMS designation does not imply that they have acted anti-competitively. The authority is seeking views on the proposed commitments by 3 March 2026. Subject to views, the commitments will take effect from 1 April 2026.