Texas judge throws out second lawsuit over CrowdStrike outage

CrowdStrike has been granted a motion to dismiss a consumer class action lawsuit brought by shareholders who were affected by the now-infamous 19 July 2024 outage – prompted by a faulty sensor update – which crashed Windows PCs around the world causing widespread disruption and billions of pounds worth of losses.

The suit, filed on behalf of CrowdStrike investors in August 2024, accused the defendants, who included the company’s founder and CEO George Kurtz of making false and misleading statements over the efficacy of the Falcon platform at the centre of the outage.

It also alleged failings over software testing and quality assurance and claimed that CrowdStrike was seeking to maximise its profit by rushing untested updates.

Handing down his decision at the federal district court for the Western District of Texas in the city of Austin, US district judge Robert Pitman said the plaintiff’s claims were dismissed in their entirety in part because the shareholders had failed to establish any plausible motive of intent to commit securities fraud on CrowdStrike’s part.

It his judgment, Pitman said the court agreed with CrowdStrike that the statements it made were neither false or misleading when considered in the context from which the plaintiffs removed them. He wrote that the court concluded that if anybody was being misleading, it was the plaintiffs.

Rejecting other arguments, Pitman also said that corporate mismanagement did not, standing alone, give rise to a multibillion-dollar claim

“We appreciate the Court’s thoughtful consideration and decision to dismiss this case,” said CrowdStrike chief legal officer Cathleen Anderson in a brief statement.

The Reuters news agency earlier reported that the office of New York State comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who led the lawsuit, is reviewing options following the decision.