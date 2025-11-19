Cloudflare contrite after worst outage since 2019

Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince has described the Tuesday 18 November hiccup that disrupted global internet traffic for hours as the organisation’s worst outage since 2019, saying that the traffic management giant has not experienced an issue that has caused the majority of core traffic to stop flowing through its network in more than six years.

“An outage like today is unacceptable. We’ve architected our systems to be highly resilient to failure to ensure traffic will always continue to flow. When we’ve had outages in the past, it’s always led to us building new, more resilient systems,” said Prince. “On behalf of the entire team at Cloudflare, I would like to apologise for the pain we caused the internet today.”

The Cloudflare outage began at 11.20am UTC (6.20am EST) on Tuesday when its network began experiencing significant failures to deliver core traffic, which manifested to ordinary web users as an error page indicating a Cloudflare network failure when they tried to access a customer site. The issue was triggered not by a cyber attack or malicious activity, but a minor change affecting a file used by Cloudflare’s Bot Management security system.

Cloudflare Bot Management includes a machine learning model that generates bot “scores” for any request crossing the network – these scores are used by customers to allow or disallow bots from accessing their sites. It relies on a feature configuration file that the model uses to predict whether a request is automated or not, and because the bot landscape is so dynamic, it is refreshed and pushed live every few minutes specifically so that Cloudflare can react to new bots and attacks.

The outage originated from a change to database system permissions that caused said database to output multiple entries into the feature configuration file. The file rapidly increased in size and was unfortunately propagated to all the machines comprising Cloudflare’s network. These machines – which route traffic across the network – were supposed to read the file to update the Bot Management system but because their software has a limit on the size of the feature file, it failed when the larger-than-expected feature file showed up, causing the machines to crash.

DDoS confusion Prince said Cloudflare’s tech teams at first suspected they were seeing a hyperscale distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attack because of two factors. First, Cloudflare’s own status page, which is hosted off its infrastructure with no dependencies, coincidentally went down. Second, at the beginning of the outage period, Cloudflare saw brief periods of apparent system recovery. This was not, however, the result of threat actor activity – rather, it was happening because the feature file was being generated every five minutes by a query running on a ClickHouse database cluster, which was itself in the process of being updated to improve permissions management. The dodgy file was therefore only generated if the query ran on an updated part of the cluster, so every five minutes there was a chance of either normal or abnormal feature files being generated and propagated. “This fluctuation made it unclear what was happening as the entire system would recover and then fail again as sometimes good, sometimes bad configuration files were distributed to our network,” said Prince. “Initially, this led us to believe this might be caused by an attack. Eventually, every ClickHouse node was generating the bad configuration file and the fluctuation stabilised in the failing state.” These errors continued until the tech team was able to identify the issue and resolve it by stopping the generation and propagation of the bad feature file, manually inserting a “known good” file into the distribution queue, and then turning the core proxy off and on again. This done, things started to return to normal from 2.30pm onwards, and the number of baseline errors on Cloudflare’s network returned to normal about two-and-a-half hours later.