Cloudflare outage disrupts public web services

Web traffic protection specialist Cloudflare is racing to recover its systems after an unspecified outage affecting its Access zero-trust platform downed multiple public-facing services, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, outage information aggregator DownDetector and social media platform X.

The issue first came to wider attention at around 11.20am in the UK – approximately 7.00am on the east coast of the US – and was initially described by Cloudflare as an “internal service degradation” causing intermittent impacts to some services.

At approximately 1.00pm UTC, Cloudflare was forced to take further steps affecting UK users specifically, pulling its WARP proxy tunnelling client offline, meaning users in London trying to access the internet via WARP saw their connections fail.

In an update made at 1.13pm UTC (8.13am EST), Cloudflare said: “We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover. Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates. We have re-enabled WARP access in London.”

Other remediation works are ongoing, as reports of disrupted services continue to trickle in.

Cloudflare, which is well known for its frontline cyber defensive work in blocking distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, did not disclose any further information about the nature of the issue, nor whether or not it had itself fallen victim to a cyber attack.

A Cloudflare spokesperson told Computer Weekly: “We saw a spike in unusual traffic to one of Cloudflare’s services beginning at 11.20am UTC. That caused some traffic passing through Cloudflare’s network to experience errors. We do not yet know the cause of the spike in unusual traffic. We are all hands on deck to make sure all traffic is served without errors. After that, we will turn our attention to investigating the cause of the unusual spike in traffic.

“We will post updates to cloudflarestatus.com and more in-depth analysis when it is ready to blog.cloudflare.com,” they added.