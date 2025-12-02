CIO interview: Innovation in reworking business processes

Leicester-based Cambridge and Counties Bank has been using a modern middleware platform from SnapLogic to help it drive out manual processes.

Chief transformation officer (CTO) David Holton has worked at the 10-year-old bank for four years and is responsible for integrating more technology into the bank and its processes. Cambridge and Counties Bank operates mainly in the real estate finance and asset finance markets serving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“Our bank was set up primarily through a manual underwriting lens to assess things that were a little bit harder, but we thought we could overcome,” says Holton, who describes the work with SnapLogic as “trying to reimagine the asset finance business”, including financing required by SMEs that need to purchase machinery.

While the majority of the bank’s balance sheet covers real estate, Holton says asset finance propositions are highly manual: “A lot of the benefit to your broker or your customer is pace, so the ability to get back quickly is quite a differentiator, but we find this very difficult with a highly manual process.”

According to Holton, working with SnapLogic has enabled the bank to remove a lot of the point-to-point integrations between systems that it previously needed, which has gotten rid of much of the manual work its staff used to do as SnapLogic connects data sources.

While the bank is just 10 years old, it has evolved during this time, which means some of its IT systems may not be functioning the way the bank currently operates. Holton has spent the past few years building on the bank’s expertise in understanding the business processes. “Things have drifted into a process that we don’t necessarily need to do anymore,” he says.

The old system needed a workaround to get access to data – which is now available using SnapLogic – meaning that the business process had to be revisited. “In some ways, process rationalisation is as important as the new technology,” adds Holton.